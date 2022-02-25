Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Chris Ashton came on as a replacement in the win over Bath to make his Leicester debut

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Chris Ashton makes his first start for Leicester as the Premiership leaders make four changes to host Gloucester.

The ex-England player, 34, starts on the right wing having joined the Tigers at the start of the month on a short-term deal after leaving Worcester.

Mark Atkinson returns for Gloucester after being released by England, with Wales' Louis Rees-Zammit on the bench.

Outside centre Tom Seabrook, fly-half Adam Hastings and scrum-half Charlie Chapman also come in.

Leicester are unbeaten at home in all competitions since June last year and have won their past three league matches to push 18 points clear of the fourth-placed Cherry and Whites in the table.

Gloucester, who had last weekend off, saw their four-match winning run come to an end against Exeter last time out.

They last won at Leicester in 2007. Hastings starts at number 10 having come on as a replacement in their last two matches, while Seabrook makes his first Premiership start since Gloucester's home defeat by by Leicester in September.

Jack van Poortvliet starts at scrum-half for the Tigers, while prop James Whitcombe comes into the front row and captain Hanro Liebenberg starts at openside flanker.

Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick told BBC Radio Leicester:

"Gloucester have an established squad, a lot of their players have played together for quite some period, they are a top quality team.

"They are coming off a bye week, they've been preparing for this game for two weeks and they'll be wanting to do very well.

"Every day is a selection day [for us], it doesn't matter what time of the season it is.

"Players need to come in and try to get better, work together collaboratively but compete for places."

Gloucester head coach George Skivington told BBC Radio Gloucester:

"It's a massive game isn't it. They're obviously the best team in the league at the moment and full credit to them. They're very, very organised, I think they've played a good game of rugby and they've delivered in pretty much every game they've played in.

"We know it's a massive challenge. I know Welford Road and I know what an intimidating environment it can be when you get up there.

"We're excited about it. A little bit like going away to Exeter, we didn't underestimate that challenge and you want to go and play the best teams at their place, and test yourselves in the hardest environments."

Leicester: Hegarty, Ashton, Porter, Kelly, Nadolo, Burns, Van Poortvliet; Whitcombe, Montoya, Heyes, Wells, Snyman, Martin, Liebenberg (capt), Wiese.

Replacements: Dolly, Van Wyk, Leatigaga, Green, Reffell, Wigglesworth, Scott, Potter.

Gloucester: Moyle, Carreras, Seabrook, Atkinson, Thorley, Hastings, Chapman; Ford-Robinson, Singleton, Balmain, Clarke, Alemanno, Reid, Ludlow (capt), Ackermann.

Replacements: Socino, Elrington, Craig, Clement, Meehan, Barton, Rees-Zammit.

Referee: Jack Makepeace.