Loyalties when the Welsh travel to Twickenham usually fall firmly on one side or the other, but there will be some conflicted hearts and minds in west Wales on Saturday afternoon.

Although the passionate desire to claim a Six Nations victory over England will be as present as ever, this time one of the many internationals moulded in the area will be playing for the other side.

Scrum-half Harry Randall is on the brink of international stardom with England, starting ahead of Ben Youngs for his fourth cap, but he was made in a Welsh rugby factory.

Along with Randall, Llandovery College counts injured Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones and wing George North among its alumni.

So when the 24-year-old makes his second successive Six Nations start for England at Twickenham on Saturday, his old school coach Iestyn Thomas will be one of several Welsh people struggling.

Thomas will desperately want Wales to win and keep alive their hopes of back-to-back Six Nations titles, but he tells BBC Sport: "I will be really delighted for Harry to play well."

Thomas is not the only one. Born in Slough to English parents, Randall moved to Wales' Amman Valley aged four and took up rugby there.

He joined Llandovery at 14 and eventually left for Hartpury College three years later and Thomas says his "genuine" kindness ensured he still has plenty of fans in the area.

"He's so popular," Thomas says. "He's such a lovely guy. Whatever happens, people will be personally willing him to do well."

'People were nervous about his size'

Randall played for Wales at under-16 and under-18 level and would have qualified to represent the country on residency.

He went on to play for England Under-18s and Under-20s and, before being capped for the senior side, the Bristol back left little room for doubt as he often stated in interviews that he saw himself as English.

Nevertheless Thomas believes that if Randall had stayed in Wales past the age of 17 "he would have ended up playing for Wales".

Unable to progress in the Scarlets academy, with suggestions his pass was too slow and he was too small, the scrum-half made the move to Hartpury College and his English fate was sealed.

At 5ft 8in and 11st 5lb, Randall is slight for an international rugby player but his size has only improved his ability to nip through the slimmest of gaps - something Wales will have to watch out for at Twickenham.

Thomas saw this ability from early on, when Randall's skill meant he got special dispensation to play in the Welsh Colleges League a year younger than usual.

The former coach can only laugh heartily when asked to recall watching him play as a teenager, saying it was "a special day" when Randall arrived at the school.

Thomas explains that "people were nervous about" Randall playing against older boys much bigger than him.

"Probably people were a bit more motivated to smash him but of course smashing him was easier said than done," he continues.

"He was a livewire. He was always on the move. You could never pin him down.

"As a coach you were just about to put your hands on your head in despair and thinking he was going to get absolutely mullered, the next thing is he's emerging out the other side making people look stupid."

As for his speed of passing, England head coach Eddie Jones says the increased pace offered by Randall is the reason he is starting ahead of the much more experienced Youngs on Saturday.

Thomas never doubted this either, ordering a speed gun to prove how fast Randall's passing was external-link for anyone who might question it.

'No issue' playing against Wales

Even a proud Welshman like Thomas believes that the combination of Randall with the equally creative and unpredictable Marcus Smith at fly-half "will revolutionise England".

While the pair may be bad news for Wales, the ex-London Welsh and Harlequins player and coach is glad his former student is doing so well.

Thomas recalls Randall had a Welsh accent in his schooldays, which has taken on a West Country twist now.

He was, and likely still is, a fluent Welsh speaker. His family remain in west Wales, where they run a roofing business.

Although those who know and love him from his time on the west side of the Severn Bridge may be a bit conflicted on Saturday, Randall himself will not be deterred.

The scrum-half hopes to keep England's Six Nations aims on track with a second win in the tournament and asked whether he will be comfortable doing that against Wales, Thomas says: "He'll just get on with it.

"He'll be totally focused on doing the best he can. I don't think there's any issue there whatsoever."