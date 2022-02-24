Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Noel Reid spent the 2019-20 season at Leicester Tigers before a recent spell in France

London Irish have signed fly-half Noel Reid on a short-term deal.

The former Leinster and Leicester Tigers player, who can also play at centre, joins from French side Agen.

Reid, 31, is expected to provide injury cover for Rory Jennings, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

He made more than 120 appearances for Leinster during an eight-year stint and won a solitary cap for Ireland against Argentina in the summer of 2014.

"We're pleased to bring Noel into the squad following the injury to Rory," said Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney.

"He'll provide good cover at fly-half and 12, complementing the other backs we have in those positions."