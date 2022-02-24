Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom West was part of the England team which won the 2016 World Under-20 Championship

Wasps prop Tom West has extended his contract with the club.

The 26-year-old academy graduate has played 65 games in all competitions since his first-team debut in 2016.

He was also part of the England squad during the 2021 Six Nations, but has yet to make his Test debut.

"I have loved my 10 years at Wasps," West told the club website. external-link "We have a great group of players, coaches and backroom staff and I can't wait to continue my development."

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett added: "I have really enjoyed watching his development as he's risen up the pecking order here, all the way to being named in the England squad.

"Tom has become an integral member of our front-row unit over the last few years."

The length of West's new contract has not been disclosed.