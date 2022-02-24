Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Six Nations 2022: Scotland v France Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website and app

Rory Darge will make his first Scotland start in a new-look back row for Saturday's Six Nations visit of France.

The Glasgow flanker - promoted from the bench after his debut in the defeat to Cardiff earlier this month - lines up alongside Hamish Watson and Magnus Bradbury, who starts his first international match since 2020.

In Scotland's other change, Glasgow prop Zander Fagerson returns.

WP Nel drops to the bench and Jonny Gray and Matt Fagerson are out injured.

Sam Skinner switches to the second row to replace Exeter team-mate Gray, while Glasgow's Sione Tuipulotu retains his place at inside centre alongside Chris Harris of Gloucester.

On the bench, Edinburgh centre Mark Bennett ends a four-year absence from the Scotland squad.

Having begun the championship with a 20-17 win over England at Murrayfield, Gregor Townsend's men lost to Wales by the same scoreline.

Jonathan Danty returns for France in the only change from the team that defeated Ireland in Paris last time out.

The visitors, who beat Italy in their opener, are seeking to maintain their 100% start but have lost the previous two Six Nations meetings with Scotland and last won in the championship at Murrayfield in 2014.

Teams

Scotland: Hogg, Graham, Harris, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe, Russell, Price; Schoeman, McInally, Z Fagerson, Skinner, Gilchrist, Darge, Watson, Bradbury

Replacements: Turner, Kebble, Nel, Hodgson, Haining, White, Kinghorn, Bennett

France: Jaminet, Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Moefana, Ntamack, Dupont; Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Woki, Willemse, Cros, Jelonch, Alldritt.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Gros, Bamba, Taofifenua, Flament, Cretin, Lucu, Ramos.