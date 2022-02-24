Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Launchbury had been part of England's Six Nations training squad but was released by Eddie Jones this week

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Friday, 25 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Joe Launchbury returns from the England camp to captain Wasps, one of three changes as the team travels to Bristol.

Flanker Jack Willis gets his first league start of the season, while hooker Gabriel Oghre also starts.

Bristol have rung the changes with nine players coming in. Winger Niyi Adeolokun makes his first Premiership appearance since October and Henry Purdy returns at full-back.

Jake Woolmore, Joe Joyce and Jake Heenan are among those also recalled.

Tenth-placed Bristol have lost their last two Premiership matches, against London Irish and Worcester, while Wasps' four-match unbeaten run ended last week at Harlequins.

Antoine Frisch starts at centre for the Bears, while Tiff Eden starts at fly-half for only the third time this season, partnering Theo Strang at scrum-half.

Bristol have been decimated by injuries at number nine, with Strang the only specialist scrum-half available.

Toby Venner and Max Green were recently brought in to provide cover on short-term deals, but Venner suffered a "significant" ACL injury in the defeat by Worcester while Green is also out with a wrist injury.

Prop Woolmore plays his 100th game for the club, alongside Harry Thacker, and Dave Attwood comes into the second row.

Wasps have only won away from home once in any competition since October, but have only lost once in their last 15 Premiership meetings with Bristol.

Launchbury slots back in at lock having been part of England's Six Nations training camp, while James Gaskell makes his 150th appearance for the team.

Willis, who came off the bench in the defeat to Quins after returning from a long-term knee injury, lines up at open-side flanker alongside brother Tom.

Bristol: Purdy, Adeolokun, Radradra, Frisch, Leiua, Eden, Strang; Woolmore, Thacker, Lahiff, Attwood, Joyce, Vui, Heenan, Luatua (c).

Replacements: Byrne, Y. Thomas, Armstrong, Jeffries, D. Thomas, Lloyd, Sheedy, O'Conor.

Wasps: Umaga, Odogwu, Spink, Mills, Bassett, Atkinson, Robson; West, Oghre, Alo, Launchbury (c), Stooke, Gaskell, J Willis, T Willis.

Replacements: Van Vuuren, Harris, Toomaga-Allen, Carr, Barbear, Porter, Gopperth, Watson.

Referee: Matthew Carley