Harry Randall will earn his fourth England cap when he starts alongside fly-half Marcus Smith against Wales

Guinness Six Nations - England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

Harry Randall will start at scrum-half in England's Six Nations match against Wales at Twickenham, with the returning Courtney Lawes named as captain.

Ben Youngs must wait to win a record 115th cap from the bench as he is Randall's replacement for the second successive game.

Manu Tuilagi returns from injury to partner Henry Slade in the midfield.

Alex Dombrandt starts at number eight, with Sam Simmonds once again on the bench.

England team to face Wales: Steward; Malins, Slade, Tuilagi, Nowell; Smith, Randall; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Ewels, Itoje, Lawes (Capt), Curry, Dombrandt.

Replacements: George, Marler, Stuart, Isiekwe, Simmonds, Youngs, Ford, Daly.

In the front row, hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie starts in place of Jamie George, while prop Kyle Sinckler pushes Will Stuart to the bench to make his 50th England appearance.

Lawes has not played since mid-January because of a concussion, but has been declared both fit to start and regain the captaincy he had against South Africa in the autumn, with flanker Tom Curry standing down from the role.

With Northampton team-mate Dan Biggar leading Wales, it is the first time in history the captains in an England against Wales fixture have both come from the same club.

Youngs is set to surpass Jason Leonard's record of 114 caps for England's men if he takes to the field at Twickenham.

England lost their opening game against Scotland before a bonus-point win in Italy, meaning they realistically need victory against Wales to keep alive their title hopes.

Last year's winners Wales - who have recalled wing Josh Adams and number eight Taulupe Faletau for the game - have also won one and lost one of their fixtures so far.

Jones praises 'young, hungry squad'

Randall, 24, combined with fly-half Marcus Smith, 23, to contribute to an impressive, pacey attack against Italy in Rome.

An impassioned Welsh side will provide a tougher Test for the pair, but England head coach Eddie Jones hailed his youthful players.

"We've got a talented, young, hungry squad who have trained with real intensity this week," Jones said.

"Wales are a good, tough side and Six Nations champions and it will make for an exciting Test match in front of a full Twickenham crowd.

"We're ready to go at them and can't wait to play in front of our supporters again.

"It will also be a special match with two significant milestones for Ben and Kyle, both of who have made outstanding contributions to English rugby so far in their careers. We congratulate them and we know there is more to come ahead for them."