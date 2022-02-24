Six Nations 2022: Wales recall Taulupe Faletau and Josh Adams to face England

Taulupe Faletau and Josh Adams in action for the British and Irish Lions in South Africa
Taulupe Faletau and Josh Adams last played alongside each other for the British and Irish Lions in South Africa in the summer of 2021
Guinness Six Nations: England v Wales
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

Wales have recalled Taulupe Faletau and Josh Adams for Saturday's Six Nations match against England.

They are the only two changes made by head coach Wayne Pivac to the team which beat Scotland with Faletau in the back row instead of Jac Morgan and wing Adams replacing Louis Rees-Zammit.

Number eight Faletau has played two games for Bath since a seven-month lay-off with an ankle injury.

Adams missed the home win over Scotland with a calf problem.

The Cardiff wing was picked at outside centre for the opening defeat in Ireland but is back in his natural position at Twickenham.

Owen Watkin and Nick Tompkins start again in midfield with Jonathan Davies on the replacements' bench.

Wing Alex Cuthbert keeps his starting spot after an impressive display against Scotland with Rees-Zammit released to play for Gloucester against Leicester on Saturday.

Rees-Zammit has struggled to impose himself in the first two games of the Six Nations.

The 21-year-old damaged his ankle in the warm-up against Ireland but still played in the Dublin defeat.

Faletau is straight in the back row at number eight alongside Dragons duo Taine Basham and Ross Moriarty, who switches to blind-side flanker.

Faletua has played twice for Bath since returning to action after picking up an ankle injury while playing for the British and Irish Lions in South Africa in the summer of 2021.

The 31-year-old has played 86 internationals for Wales and been involved in five Lions Tests.

Morgan started in his first cap against Scotland, while Aaron Wainwright - who misses out altogether at Twickenham - was included from the outset against Ireland.

Scarlets scrum-half Kieran Hardy, Ospreys outside-half Gareth Anscombe and Dragons prop Leon Brown make their first 2022 Six Nations outings from the bench.

"We're very pleased to have the experienced Faletau back," said Pivac.

"He's trained well during the week and got 80 minutes under his belt last week. From our point of view he brings a lot of experience so we're very excited to have him back.

"I'm also really pleased for Cuthbert to get 50 Tests for his country. It's a massive achievement.

"And it's also great to have Adams back from injury. They are two good players.

"That means Rees-Zammit is the unfortunate one this week that misses out.

"But we've looked at the opposition we're playing and niggly injuries that players pick up from time to time and we think that in this particular match, the way the game will go, that Alex and Josh are the right selection."

With Dan Biggar leading Wales and his Northampton team-mate Courtney Lawes skippering England, it is the first time in history the captains in an England against Wales fixture have both come from the same club.

Wales: L Williams; Cuthbert, Watkin, Tompkins, Adams; Biggar (capt), T Williams; W Jones, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Moriarty, Basham, Faletau.

Replacements: Lake, G Thomas, Brown, S Davies, Morgan, Hardy, Anscombe, J Davies.

  • Comment posted by Taffy, today at 12:18

    LRZ should be in; Cuthbert no

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 12:18

    Also, brilliant French team has been picked. As a Scotland supporter, I live in fear. Jelonch, Cros and Alldritt, that is a fierce back-row. Danty and Fickou in the centre, and Penaud on the wing. Eeekkk!

  • Comment posted by don3333, today at 12:17

    PIVAC and his cronies are clearly incompetent. Dropping Rees-Zammit who has speed, youth and real world class talent is incomprehensible. As was selecting Adams in the centre against Ireland.
    On the subject of incompetence lets not overlook the WRU who let Shaun Edwards go when clearly he wanted to stay. France are as a result a real world class side and will do very well in the world cup...

  • Comment posted by having my say, today at 12:14

    France would rip apart that Welsh backline from 10 outwards with skills, power and pace. England see centre positions as a problem but Wales have more problems there imo. And to compound it all, LRZ sent back to club, their most dangerous attacker sent back to club. Illogical! Smith will ensureTuilagi et al will run down centre channel with success.

    • Reply posted by Neil, today at 12:19

      Neil replied:
      good job wales arent playing france then

  • Comment posted by ripley405, today at 12:12

    ENG v WAL in the 6N? You can throw the form book out of the window. One of, if not THE, biggest games in world rugby. On paper ENG have it, but the pure heart that WAL bring can give them an extra man. I'm just happy its at Twickenham - the crowd should even things out. Also happy that LRZ isn't playing - he's got skills and could have been a real thorn in ENGs side. Can't wait! Come on England!

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 12:18

      SD replied:
      Correct. Wales always up their game against Eng more than any team. Home advantage though will help.

      Still too close to call though.

  • Comment posted by Shark Attack, today at 12:08

    This could play into England's hands if the referee (Mike Adamson (Scotland)) plays to the letter of the law. Faletau can't help but give penalties away like sweets when under pressure!

    • Reply posted by Claudius, today at 12:16

      Claudius replied:
      Talking of giving penalties away.......Itoje the one man penalty machine.

  • Comment posted by TurtleMan, today at 12:05

    Poor selection from a coach hampered by a very weak (jobs for the boys) backroom staff.

    • Reply posted by richard, today at 12:20

      richard replied:
      Don’t understand your comment, who are the very weak backroom staff?

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 12:03

    Tough game to call. Wales will have their tails up after beating Scotland, and also because they are playing England. I feel England are still an unknown entity. Close loss to Scotland, and a win against Italy (which was a given). All to play for, with home advantage for England.

  • Comment posted by nel, today at 12:02

    so the reason LRZ is dropped is because he isnt contributing enough.
    have they watched Biggar play ever? he is a total copy of Neil Jenkins.
    kicks goals and nothing else.
    when was the last time he caught an up and under.
    he was made captain and now Pivac cant drop him.
    if we had lost/ drawn against scots because of his glory DG he wouldnt have been playing today

    • Reply posted by Eman Yalpisd, today at 12:11

      Eman Yalpisd replied:
      Biggar always puts his body on the line, has a great kicking game,never shirks a challenge and is a proven world class player under pressure. Maybe the best goal kicker in the world and probably the best 10 in the world at playing behind a retreating pack.

      For this game, he's perfect.

  • Comment posted by Jude, today at 12:01

    As an England supporter I am happy to see Cuthbert instead of LRZ. Otherwise I hate to see X factor attacking players dropped for the occasional defensive lapse.

  • Comment posted by NotaCompleteClown, today at 12:00

    Solid but uninspiring

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 11:59

    No HYS on Eng team so will say Randall starting big call and correct one. Manu and Lawes back is also good for Eng.
    Forecast is good so less a scrum fest and more running rugby hopefully.

    • Reply posted by Pete, today at 12:02

      Pete replied:
      The HYS will come and will no doubt descend into the usual bore fest. I like the England team, there is better balance now that Lawes is back, was a little surprised Nowell passed his concussion tests - but hopefully it'll be an open game, which I suspect England to win with Smith in control... would like him on the pitch for the full 80 as well.

  • Comment posted by Eman Yalpisd, today at 11:58

    If England play 100% they will win this game. However as the saying goes, it's the hope that kills us.

    This England side has a habit of being undisciplined. Penalties can give Wales field position. Plus Eng have selected 2 very inexperienced halfbacks.

    If Wales can stay in the arm wrestle then the pressure will come.

    Dare to dream! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

    • Reply posted by John Lilburne, today at 12:20

      John Lilburne replied:
      "If England play 100% they will win this game"

      TBH I think you could get away with 70-80%.

      That said it might be England's last win of the current 6N

  • Comment posted by DefundtheBBCNOW, today at 11:53

    LZR dropped because the players inside him cannot get him the ball to attack.

    I fear the Cuthberk will lose Wales the game again as he so often does v England. 2015 in Cardiff (also v SA in RWC2015) 2016 , 2017...the guy has real form on costing us close fixtures.

    Thankfully Leon Brown is on the bench and this shows what Dillon Lewis is made of as a prop. Cardiff's 'Scott Andrews of the 2020s'

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 11:50

    LRZ must be disappointed and rightly so. Had two poor games but has x factor with pace. England can cope with Cuthbert, they know what to expect.

    Should be a great game.

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 11:53

      muddy wolf replied:
      On your own admission had two bad games. He’s fast but not much else.

  • Comment posted by AJM, today at 11:48

    Tough for Wales with injuries, ageing stars and transitioning new blood in. Will give 100% and that is all you can ask for. Roll on Saturday!

    • Reply posted by KW, today at 11:51

      KW replied:
      New Zealand never seem to have those problems though???

  • Comment posted by campbelljaa, today at 11:48

    Feel bad for Rees-Zammit, Wales don't get the ball out wide out wide enough, and so he suffers the consequences and gets dropped

    • Reply posted by KW, today at 11:50

      KW replied:
      He was also being played out of position on the left. Same as Ellis out of position at 6.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 11:47

    Both strong looking teams for England and Wales. Really looking forward to this game. Best of luck to all the players involved.

  • Comment posted by moonsorrow999, today at 11:46

    21-7 to England.

    • Reply posted by Aberystwyth, today at 11:58

      Aberystwyth replied:
      How arrogant

