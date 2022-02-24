Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Wins over Spain and Ireland last year sent Scotland through to the play-off in Dubai

Rugby World Cup final qualifier: Scotland v Colombia Venue: The Sevens Stadium, Dubai Date: Friday, 25 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live match coverage on the BBC ALBA channel

Scotland can cope with the pressure of ending a 12-year wait for World Cup qualification, says head coach Bryan Easson, after naming an experienced side for the play-off against Colombia.

In a starting XV captained by Rachel Malcolm, only two players have fewer than 20 caps.

Victory in Dubai on Friday will secure the final place at the delayed 2021 World Cup in New Zealand in October.

"For a game like this, the more experience the better," said Easson.

"There is more pressure on the players than they've ever had before.

"But we have been in pressurised situations, namely the Spain and Ireland games when we were in Italy. They have coped with that so it's nothing new."

Easson's side, in ninth, sit 16 places higher than the Colombians in the world rankings and are vying for a place alongside New Zealand, Australia and Wales in World Cup Pool A.

Scotland's women last played at the showpiece in 2010 and the current squad includes members of previous near misses.

"There's a few who played 2013 in the qualifier and a few more who played 2017," Easson added.

"So they've been on a long journey and to get to that World Cup would be the ultimate for everybody here."

Scotland: Chloe Rollie, Rhona Lloyd, Lisa Thomson, Helen Nelson, Megan Gaffney, Sarah Law, Jenny Maxwell, Leah Bartlett, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Louise McMillan, Rachel Malcolm, Rachel McLachlan, Jade Konkel.

Replacements: Molly Wright, Lisa Cockburn, Katie Dougan, Eva Donaldson, Evie Gallagher, Caity Mattinson, Evie Wills, Shona Campbell.