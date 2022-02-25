Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Guinness Six Nations: Scotland v France Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT

Scotland will look to revive their Six Nations title dreams and end France's bid for a Grand Slam when they meet at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Gregor Townsend's side fell to a disappointing defeat by Wales following their opening triumph over England.

France, the tournament's only remaining unbeaten team, continue their quest for a first Six Nations title in 12 years.

They impressed in wins over Italy and Ireland but have lost on their past three Six Nations trips to Murrayfield.

The nature of Scotland's 20-17 loss in Wales last time out was a big setback but they are enjoying a good run of form in this fixture and triumphed in Paris in last year's tournament for the first time this century.

Scotland can now beat France in three successive championship matches for the first time since 1958, although they have been struck by a series of key injuries with lock Jonny Gray, prop Rory Sutherland and flanker Jamie Ritchie ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

Head coach Townsend has made three changes to the starting XV, with Rory Darge making his first Scotland start in the back row, while Sam Skinner moves into the second row.

Magnus Bradbury will make his first start since the win over France in 2020 in place of the injured Matt Fagerson and brother Zander Fagerson is preferred to WP Nel, who drops to the bench.

There are four new faces among the Scottish replacements, with prop Oli Kebble, second row Jamie Hodgson, back row Nick Haining and centre Mark Bennett all coming in.

France make just one change following the win over Ireland in round two, with tournament top try-scorer Gabin Villiere ruled out because of a fractured sinus.

He is replaced by Jonathan Danty, who comes in at 12, with Yoram Moefana moving onto the wing.

Les Bleus are spearheaded by world class half-back pairing Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack and boast the biggest pack in this tournament.

Commentator's notes

Andrew Cotter: "Scotland may have a good recent record against France but this is a French side to rival the very best, and also the biggest - which may be crucial.

"South Africa simply overpowered Scotland in November and France can be equally damaging while also possessing great flair in the backline.

"The contrast in the packs is fascinating. Scotland now have a back row containing two open-side flankers in Hamish Watson and the young talent Rory Darge on just his second cap.

Scotland will somehow have to try and hold firm against the heavier visitors but also hope to play a quick enough game to not give France pause for breath."

Six Nations Rugby Special is on BBC Two at 18:20 GMT on Sunday

View from both camps

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend: "We believe in our team but it is our last chance to be in the race for a trophy at the end of the season.

"We believe in our group so we have to put everything into this at the weekend and deliver what we're capable of delivering.

"They're one of the top two or three teams in the world right now. They've got a huge pack, momentum behind them, results behind them, so it's a great challenge for us.

"They've got their full squad this week and lots of confidence, they rested up last week too. They'll be raring to go. But I've seen our group rise to this challenge in the past and I'm sure we'll do that again."

France head coach Fabien Galthie: "Two years ago we were turned over by the Scots. We were unable to find the keys to unlock the Scots and it was a non-event from our point of view.

"But it was also especially a learning curve for us the coaching staff, and for the team.

"Scotland inflicted our only home defeat so far. Therefore, it is a team that poses us problems.

"To learn is to progress and to understand. Thus we have prepared for this match as a result of that process."

This game will mark 10 years to the day since Scotland captain Stuart Hogg made his first start, which was also against France in the Six Nations at Murrayfield

Line-ups

Scotland: 15-Hogg (capt), 14-Graham, 13-Harris, 12-Tuipulotu, 11-Van der Merwe, 10-Russell, 9-Price; 1-Schoeman, 2-McInally, 3-Z.Fagerson, 4-Skinner, 5-Gilchrist, 6-Darge, 7-Watson, 8-Bradbury

Replacements: 16-Turner, 17-Kebble, 18-Nel, 19-Hodgson, 20-Haining, 21-White, 22-Kinghorn, 23-Bennett

France: 15-Jamient, 14-Penaud, 13-Fickou, 12-Danty, 11-Moefana, 10-Ntamack, 9-Dupont (capt); 1-Baille, 2-Marchand, 3-Atonio, 4-Woki, 5-Willemse, 6-Cros, 7-Jelonch, 8-Alldritt

Replacements: 16-Mauvaka, 17-Gros, 18-Bamba, 19-Taofifenua, 20-Flament, 21-Cretin, 22-Lucu, 23-Ramos

Match facts

Head-to-head

Scotland can win three successive championship matches against France for the first time since 1958

Scotland have won four of the past Six Nations games, including a first win in Paris since 1999. They had beaten France just once in the previous 16 Six Nations meetings prior to this run

They can win four successive Six Nations encounters at Murrayfield for the first time since 1992

Scotland

Scotland are the only side with a 100% (28/28) line-out record, while they are one of three teams, along with England and Ireland, to have completed 100% of scrums on their own feed

Stuart Hogg (843) and Finn Russell (747) rank first and second for kicking metres in this Six Nations

Winger Darcy Graham has beaten a tournament-high nine defenders

France

France could win their opening three matches for just the second time in 11 years. However, the other occasion was in 2020, when they missed out on the Grand Slam after losing in Scotland in round four

France have not conceded a try-scoring bonus point in the Six Nations since Ireland scored four times in round four in 2019 - the longest ongoing run of any side in the championship

France have kicked the most metres of any team (2,261), with three different players having made 500 or more - Antoine Dupont (682), Melvyn Jaminet (564) and Romain Ntamack (501)

Match officials

Referee: Karl Dickson (England)

Touch judges: Luke Pearce (England) & Chris Busby (Ireland)

TMO: Tom Foley (Ireland)