Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sexton had to watch Ireland's narrow defeat in Paris from the sidelines

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has recovered from injury and is available to play in Sunday's Six Nations meeting with Italy in Dublin.

The fly-half missed his side's 30-24 defeat in France on 12 February after injuring his hamstring in training during the build-up to the game.

However, the 36-year-old has trained fully at the end of last week and for the past two days.

Sexton said he is now ready to face the Italians at the Aviva Stadium.

Joey Carbery deputised for Sexton in what was Ireland head coach Andy Farrell's only change from the team that secured an impressive home victory over Wales in their Six Nations opener.

Prop Tom O'Toole left the Ireland camp this week due to a hamstring strain, while Leinster backs James Lowe and Jimmy O'Brien have linked up with the squad for the Italy match.

While Ireland have won one and lost one of their opening matches in the competition, Italy will arrive in Dublin having suffered defeats to France and England.