Newcastle captain Callum Chick was sent off after two minutes against Exeter for a challenge on Josh Hodge

Newcastle's Callum Chick has been banned for three weeks after he was sent off against Exeter on Sunday.

The Newcastle captain was shown a red card just two minutes into his team's 14-15 Premiership defeat after his shoulder made contact with Josh Hodge's head in a strong tackle.

He will miss league games against Bath, Harlequins and Saracens.

London Irish lock Adam Coleman, meanwhile, will not face a ban for his red card received against Saracens.

Coleman's red card related to a challenge on Alex Lewington towards the end of Irish's thrilling 32-30 victory over their local rivals, in which Coleman sustained a head injury.

Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards faces a disciplinary hearing later on Wednesday over comments he made about the referee after his side's Exeter loss.

Richards said the officials had made a "quick decision" rather than a "correct decision" when showing Chick the red card.

Falcons, who are 11th in the Premiership on 25 points, could have Chick's ban reduced to two matches if he completes a coaching intervention programme, in which case he would be available to face Saracens on Saturday, 12 March.