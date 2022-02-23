Callum Chick: Newcastle Falcons captain banned for three weeks after red card in Exeter defeat
Newcastle's Callum Chick has been banned for three weeks after he was sent off against Exeter on Sunday.
The Newcastle captain was shown a red card just two minutes into his team's 14-15 Premiership defeat after his shoulder made contact with Josh Hodge's head in a strong tackle.
He will miss league games against Bath, Harlequins and Saracens.
London Irish lock Adam Coleman, meanwhile, will not face a ban for his red card received against Saracens.
Coleman's red card related to a challenge on Alex Lewington towards the end of Irish's thrilling 32-30 victory over their local rivals, in which Coleman sustained a head injury.
Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards faces a disciplinary hearing later on Wednesday over comments he made about the referee after his side's Exeter loss.
Richards said the officials had made a "quick decision" rather than a "correct decision" when showing Chick the red card.
Falcons, who are 11th in the Premiership on 25 points, could have Chick's ban reduced to two matches if he completes a coaching intervention programme, in which case he would be available to face Saracens on Saturday, 12 March.