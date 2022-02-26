Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joey Carbery starts at fly-half for Ireland with Johnny Sexton on the bench

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v Italy Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Sunday, 27 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

Head coach Andy Farrell has brought in six players as Ireland look to get back to winning ways when they face Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Ireland can no longer win a Grand Slam after losing to France in round two but a convincing win against Italy will maintain their title hopes.

Joey Carbery stays at fly-half with the fit-again Johnny Sexton on the bench.

Italy are hoping to end their record run of 34 Six Nations defeats but have lost every Six Nations game in Ireland.

Team news

Michael Lowry makes his Ireland debut at full-back and fit-again James Lowe returns to the left wing. Robbie Henshaw replaces Bundee Aki at 12 and lines up alongside Carbery.

Hooker Dan Sheehan will make his first start for Ireland. Ryan Baird comes in for the injured James Ryan at lock, which means Peter O'Mahony starts as captain on the blind-side.

Pierre Bruno becomes the third right wing for Italy in as many games and Leonardo Marin replaces Marco Zanon at inside centre.

In the back row. Giovanni Pettinelli starts as Braam Steyn is dropped to the bench.

View from both camps

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell on selection: "There's all sorts of things you need to bring into contention. It's game-time, it's opportunity, it's trying to predict what our team will look like in two or three weeks' time.

"I've never made any secret of the fact that we want to win every title where there is something to play for. That doesn't change and I still think we're in the race for this competition."

Italy head coach Kieran Crowley: "We have prepared by focusing on the aspects of the game that did not satisfy us in the first two games.

"We face the next commitment with energy and the desire to improve. It will be a physically tough match against one of the strongest teams in the world."

Line-ups

Ireland: 15-Lowry; 14-Hansen, 13-Ringrose, 12 -Henshaw, 11-Lowe; 10-Carbery, 9-Gibson-Park; 1-Porter, 2-Sheehan, 3-Furlong, 4-Beirne, 5-Baird, 6-O'Mahony (capr), 7-Van der Flier, 8-Doris.

Replacements: 16-Herring, 17-Kilcoyne, 18-Bealham, 19-Treadwell, 20-Conan, 21-Casey, 22-Sexton, 23-Hume.

Italy: 15-Padovani; 14-Bruno, 13-Brex, 12-Marin, 11-Ioane; 10-Garbisi, 9-Varney; 1-Fischetti, 2-Lucchesi, 3-Ceccarelli, 4-Cannone, 5-Ruzza, 6-Pettinelli, 7-Lamaro (capt), 8-Halafihi.

Replacements: 16-Faiva, 17-Nemer, 18-Pasquali, 19-Sisi, 20-Zuliani, 21-Steyn, 22-Fusco, 23-Zanon.

Match facts

Head-to-head

Ireland have scored over 50 points in their last three home games against Italy in the Six Nations

Ireland have won all 11 home games against Italy in the Six Nations

Ireland

Ireland have lost two games at home in the Six Nations since 2013

Ireland have the quickest breakdown in this year's Six Nations averaging 3.16 seconds per ruck

Italy

Michele Lamaro's 41 tackles are the most after two rounds but the Italy captain has also missed 12 attempts

Federico Ruzza has won the most line-outs so far in the Six Nations. Winning 15 line-outs on his own throw and stealing one against France

Match officials

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia)

Touch judges: Matthew Carley (England) & Christophe Ridley (England)

TMO: Eric Gauzins (France)