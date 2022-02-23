Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Graeme Bloom joined up with the Bristol Referee Society for the match between Bishopston and Kingswood

A man with motor neurone disease is campaigning for the Rugby Football Union to do more to help people with disabilities become rugby officials.

Graeme Bloom, 38, who is confined to a wheelchair, was invited to assist a match with the Bristol Referees Society on Saturday.

He oversaw the coin toss and blew the whistle to start and end each half.

"My ultimate goal is to be able to referee a game myself," Bloom told BBC Radio Bristol.

Bloom, who made the trip to the west country from London, got in touch with the Bristol society via social media.

He then became part of the officiating team that oversaw the fixture between Bishopston RFC and Kingswood RFC, who play in the Gloucestershire 2 South division in the 10th tier of rugby union in England.

"One challenge that I have is that I'm obviously now, through my MND, confined to a wheelchair so there are issues with me being in the middle," Bloom said.

"But there are things I can do as a referee, either running touch, time keeping, starting the match. In fact, it's looking at the positive side of things rather than the negatives.

"I would encourage the RFU to be a bit more supportive with me and hopefully take this forward and hopefully make some positive changes around refereeing and disability."

Ian Smith, chair of the Bristol Referees Society, said it was in the "spirit of rugby" to support Bloom.

"We've always prided ourselves on rugby being a game for all shapes and sizes, all abilities, to have a go," Smith said.

"I think Graeme has shown very successfully, OK he can't be out in the middle for the whole game, but he can contribute on the match day as a match official. We would support him further in his ambition."

Smith echoed Bloom's view that there are a multitude of ways people can be involved in officiating rugby matches, not just as the primary referee on the pitch.

"Match officiating as we call it, not just the referee, but you've got the assistant referee where you have a team of three appointed, we also have our match observers, or he could have a role within a society," he said.

"There's plenty of ways that people like Graeme can still get involved and contribute to match officiating."

The RFU have been approached by the BBC for a comment.