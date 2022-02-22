Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit has played 14 internationals

Guinness Six Nations: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

Wales have left wing Louis Rees-Zammit out of their squad to face England at Twickenham in the Six Nations.

Fit-again Josh Adams is set to replace Rees-Zammit who will be released to play for Gloucester against Leicester on Saturday.

Alex Cuthbert is in line to keep his starting spot after an impressive display against Scotland.

Rees-Zammit has struggled to impose himself in the first two games of the Six Nations.

The 21-year-old damaged his ankle in the warm-up against Ireland but still played in the Dublin defeat.

Adams is available again after missing the Scotland win with a calf problem.

The Cardiff wing was picked at outside centre in Dublin but is set to return to his natural position at Twickenham after Owen Watkin and Nick Tompkins started in midfield against Scotland.

In another potential change, Wales head coach Wayne Pivac is also considering putting Bath number eight Taulupe Faletau straight back into his starting back row alongside Dragons duo Ross Moriarty and Taine Basham.

Faletau has played two games for his club on his return from a seven-month absence following an ankle problem.

Ospreys flanker Jac Morgan started in his first cap against Scotland, while Aaron Wainwright was included from the outset against Ireland.

Scarlets scrum-half Kieran Hardy is in line for a first 2022 Six Nations outing from the replacements bench.

Pivac will officially name his side on Thursday at 11:30 GMT.