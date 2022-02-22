Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bradshaw Ryan was part of the Munster sub-Academy before moving to France

Ulster have signed Irish lock Frank Bradshaw Ryan on a one-year deal.

The 26-year-old will join the province in the summer when he leaves French Pro D2 side Nevers.

The Munster sub-Academy graduate and former Ireland U19 international has spent the last six years in France having also played for Auch.

"I'm absolutely delighted to have signed for Ulster. It is a top club, based in a fantastic city," said Bradshaw Ryan.

"I love watching Ulster play at the moment, and they are playing a great brand of rugby - and it's a style of rugby that I really enjoy playing."

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland said: "Frank has worked hard in France over the last number of years to develop his game and will offer us something different at lock.

"We look forward to welcoming him this summer and seeing what he can deliver both on and off the field for Ulster."