Harlequins centre Paul Lasike will leave the Premiership club next month for "personal reasons".

The 31-year-old will leave Quins after the completion of the Six Nations and the club say he remains available for selection.

The New Zealand-born US international has made 29 appearances since moving to the club in 2018, scoring five tries.

Lasike has 20 USA caps and previously played in the NFL for the Chicago Bears.

He moved to Quins from the Utah Warriors in 2018 and returns to the US team as Quins have granted him compassionate leave to be with his family, the club say.

Lasike has not played for Harlequins yet this season.

"To my coaches past and present, I've learned so much under your guidance, thank you for giving me the opportunity to play and for the support you've given my family and I," he told the Harlequins website external-link .

"To the physios, strength and conditioning coaches, and player support team, thank you for keeping me in one piece and for supporting me physically and mentally during my time here.

"To the Quins fans, you guys are awesome. Thank you for rocking The Stoop every single time."

Quins are currently third in the Premiership on 48 points and face Montpellier in the European Champions Cup in April.