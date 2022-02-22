Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Marcus Smith has played seven internationals for England

Guinness Six Nations: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

It will be a fly-half duel between the young England pretender Marcus Smith and the Wales master Dan Biggar on Saturday.

The duo might have been British and Irish Lions teammates in South Africa last summer but they will be Six Nations rivals as Smith welcomes Wales captain Biggar to Twickenham.

If anybody is well placed to judge how the battle will go, it's Wales and British and Irish Lions kicking coach Neil Jenkins.

Not only did he score 1,090 points in 91 internationals and has coached at the highest level for 15 years, Jenkins also has the rare honour of having worked with both players.

Jenkins has been a constant in Biggar's international career since he made his Wales debut in 2008.

He was also involved with Smith when the England prodigy was called up to the Lions squad last summer.

"They're two quality players," said Jenkins.

"Marcus is a fantastic talent. He came over in the summer and spent a few weeks with us with the Lions and he's a pleasure to be around.

"He's a fantastic person and player and got a bright future ahead of him. His all-round game is exceptional.

"He's a young kid but plays as if he's been around for 10-15 years. He's a class act and he'll be a threat to us on Saturday.

"I'd like to think Biggsy will be the same from our perspective towards them. He's been there, done it and he's closing in on 100 Welsh caps.

"It's another game he'll be looking forward to on Saturday, there's no doubt about that."

Shining Smith

Harlequins fly-half Smith is the new kid on the block having taken over the England number 10 shirt with Owen Farrell injured and George Ford on the replacements bench.

The 23-year-old scored all of England's 17 points in the defeat against Scotland and inspired the 33-0 win over Italy with a man-of-the-match performance.

When asked whether Wales defence coach Gethin Jenkins is planning anything special to stop Smith, Jenkins replied: "Gethin and everyone has! It's a big defensive week for us, as it is with our attack and kicking game and set-piece.

"There is going to be no hiding place on Saturday and we're going to have to be ready in every department.

"It's not easy (to stop Smith). There are a couple of things we have in mind which I won't share with you.

"Rushing up on him is a no-go because he just picks you off and that's what he wants.

"He's a talented player who seems to have a lot of time on the ball. Most good players do and Marcus is one of them.

"He puts people in holes or is goose-stepping and taking you on. There is his kicking game as well, so he's a big threat to us and one we'll have to keep a close eye on."

Jenkins admits Smith and Farrell are contrasting players.

"They're just different," said Jenkins.

"Owen's a fantastic player, he's been a world-class player for such a long time.

"His defensive efforts are huge, his chat, communication and kicking is world-class. He brings a lot of experience to England when he's there.

"Marcus is a young talent starting off in Test match rugby. There is a difference in that but Marcus seems like he's been playing the game an awful long time and at the highest level.

"He doesn't lack confidence but backs that up with talent. He's very grounded. He's a fantastic kid to be around and so is Owen.

"It was a pleasure to be involved with them on the Lions and I look forward to going against him on Saturday."

Biggar experience

Biggar, 32, will also be going against Smith, fresh from inspiring Wales to victory over Scotland in his 100th international with the match-winning drop goal.

The Northampton fly-half has also taken on the mantle of the captaincy in the absence of the injured Alun Wyn Jones, who has started Wales' last 23 internationals against England.

"Dan is as tough as they come," added Jenkins.

"He's a winner and trains like that every day. He demands the best of himself and everyone around him.

"He demands the highest standards and you could see that from him against Scotland.

"He's regarded as a fantastic player throughout the world and been huge for Wales over the last 10 or so years.

"He deserves everything that comes his way."

Captain Dan Biggar played his 97th international for Wales against Scotland to go alongside his three Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Biggar has also learned to deal with external comments during his 14-year international career.

"Sometimes the outside criticism you can use as a fuel, and I'm sure Dan would use that to his advantage," added Jenkins.

"It's something within - his desire to be the best and keep playing at this high level. He's been incredible throughout his career and keeps getting better.

"He's demanding more of himself, the others around him and the staff, which is what we want. We want to be tested and driven to the highest standards, and Dan does that.

"Against Scotland he showed what he's all about and testament to him. He plays the game physically, doesn't shy away from anything aerially, defensively and is superb in all aspects.

"He's a big player for us and been showing that in the last few weeks, he's been exceptional."