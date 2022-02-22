Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Last season Saracens won their first second-tier title since 1995

The Rugby Football Union will vote on a proposal this week to drastically re-shape the second-tier Championship.

As part of the plans, the Championship would be revamped, with some Premiership 'A' teams joining the league.

If approved, the changes would take place from the 2024/2025 season.

"The RFU Council, which represents clubs across the country, will be asked to endorse a direction of travel," said RFU President Jeff Blackett.

Blackett added: "If the council agrees, there will be further consultation with the game and detailed assessment of any proposed competition structure which will require further approval by council to progress."

As revealed by the Telegraph, the league would become a "hybrid mix" of Premiership second-teams and aspirational Championship clubs.

The RFU Council is set to vote on the course of action in a meeting on Friday, with an announcement expected later that day.

RFU sources insist any decision will be far from a "done deal" but rather a "direction of travel to be explored".

However the plans are likely to be bitterly opposed by some Championship clubs who may find themselves shut out from the revamped second-tier.

Which teams would compete in any revamped league would be determined following "further design and transition phases", along with a "proof of concept" phase in 2023/2024.

Another option being mooted is the establishment of a cup competition to run alongside the existing league.

The future of the Championship has been a hot topic of discussion at Twickenham for the past few years.

In February 2020, the union announced central funding to the clubs would be cut by 50%, although the RFU later moved to soften the financial blow by introducing a phased approach.

A "Championship Review" was initiated in the summer of 2021 to look at the "strategic direction of the second tier, the commercial realities and the competition structure".

Each of the three sub-groups in the review has included representation from Championship and Premiership clubs, as well as RFU and PRL executives and members of the RFU Council.

Premiership Rugby refused to comment on the plans when approached and said it was a matter for the RFU.