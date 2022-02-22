Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ellis Genge and Tomas Francis get to grips with each other during a Wales and England game in 2019

Guinness Six Nations: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

Wales prop Tomas Francis says he will ignore any potential mind games from his England opponent Ellis Genge in the Six Nations encounter at Twickenham.

Leicester captain Genge and Ospreys prop Francis are set to pack down against each other on Saturday.

"From Genge you've always got those mind games, he likes to try and get into you that way," said Francis.

"It's part of his game, however he wants to do it, I try not to engage in it."

Francis says he was told about Genge's tactics by a former Exeter team-mate.

"He's good mates with Jonny Hill, and he's always said that's part of his game," added Genge.

"I'll let him do that, and I'll just focus on me being me."

Francis believes Genge has developed into a top-class international after establishing himself in the England front-row and being made Leicester captain.

"He's got that leadership role at Leicester, and seems to be thriving in that and he's playing well," added Francis.

"His performances on the pitch have grown as well. He's become a world-class loosehead over the years, and he's doing well.

"Everyone likes characters in the game but it depends who you are. If you are an introvert it's probably not you, if you are an extrovert it suits you.

"For me it's about being myself whatever that is. Some people are a bit louder and out there, so are going to give those comments more often.

"I think just be yourself for any young player coming through. Don't change, and just do you."

Wales prop Tomas Francis attempts to tackle Ellis Genge during an international in Cardiff in 2019

Francis knows England have more than one world-class loosehead prop.

"Joe Marler's had a resurgence, and he's playing well too, Bevan Rodd has come through and put his hand up as well," added Francis.

"Whoever is there is going to be a big challenge, and they are a tough pack to go up against.

"As a tighthead that's an area we relish and look forward to. Whoever it is, I'll give my best."

Francis could also pack down against former Exeter team-mate and friend Luke Cowan-Dickie, whose mistake against Scotland contributed to a 20-17 defeat at Murrayfield.

Cowan-Dickie was shown a yellow card for deliberately knocking a ball into touch which resulted in a penalty try.

"I felt sorry for Luke having played with him for a few years," added Francis.

"It was his son's birthday, so I just messaged him saying good luck on that. I didn't want to bring it up.

"As a front-five forward, you don't want to be on the wing going up for a high ball - that's your idea of a nightmare - and I just felt for him, watching it.

"As the England boys have said, they all got around him. That's what squads do. He will bounce back, and he did against Italy.

"He was my roommate at Exeter. I played a lot of years with him. It is going to be exciting if we get to play against each other. Those rivalries are always fun on the pitch, and better afterwards."

Wales prop Tomas Francis has played 62 internationals and scored his second Test try against Scotland

Francis is hoping he can be part of a Wales pack that can dominate England.

"They are a very good pack," added Francis.

"Whoever plays for Wales has got to have that mindset that you are going to go out there and dominate - at least parity, but try and dominate and give a good platform for the backs.

"England will be a great test, they have got some great forwards, and hopefully we can come on top."

Wales have not won at Twickenham since the 2015 World Cup victory when Francis was just arriving on the international stage.

"I've only won there once which was my fourth cap in the World Cup," added Francis.

"That was one of the best days of my career, and hopefully I can emulate that again."