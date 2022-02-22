Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dean Richards felt the decision to send Callum Chick off was a hasty one

Newcastle Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards has been charged with misconduct after criticising the referee after Sunday's loss to Exeter.

Back-row Callum Chick was sent off for a shot on Exeter full-back Josh Hodge, which saw shoulder connect with head.

The tackle was reviewed by referee Christophe Ridley on-field, in tandem with the video referee.

After the match Richards said the officials had made a "quick decision" rather than a "correct decision".

The Rugby Football Union felt Richards' behaviour was conduct "prejudicial to the interests of the union and the game" and he must attend an independent disciplinary panel on Wednesday.

In a statement, an RFU spokesperson said the comments "undermined the authority and questioned the integrity of the match official".

Meanwhile, London Irish lock Adam Coleman will attend a virtual independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday, following a dangerous tackle which saw him issued a red card in Saturday's Premiership win over Saracens.

The citing is for dangerous tackling contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13.