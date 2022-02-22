Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Moore (right) takes on England's Marcus Smith during Cardiff's Champions Cup defeat at Harlequins in December 2021

Number eight Sam Moore has left Cardiff Rugby by mutual consent and is believed to be close to joining Ospreys.

The former England Under-20s player, who is Wales-qualified, joined Cardiff from Sale Sharks in January 2020.

Moore, 23, has struggled for regular games, and his chances could be further limited next season when Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau joins Cardiff.

"I would like to thank Sam for all of his efforts at the club," said Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young.

"With the resources we have in the back row next season we cannot guarantee Sam regular game-time and he leaves with our very best wishes."