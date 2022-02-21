Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dragons last faced Cardiff in October 2021

United Rugby Championship organisers have confirmed three Welsh derbies that were postponed over the Christmas and New Year period have been rescheduled.

Those games involving the four teams will take place between April and May.

Dragons will take part in all three games, starting with Scarlets in Llanelli on Saturday, 16 April.

The Gwent region travel to face Ospreys in Swansea on 8 May before hosting Cardiff five days later.

Dragons' match against Cardiff could be rescheduled if Dai Young's side reach the Challenge Cup semi-finals which are scheduled for that weekend.

Rescheduled Welsh derbies

Saturday, 16 April

Scarlets v Dragons, 19:35 BST, Parc y Scarlets.

Sunday, 8 May

Ospreys v Dragons, 15:00 BST, Swansea.com Stadium.

Friday, 13 May

Dragons v Cardiff, 19:35 BST, Rodney Parade.