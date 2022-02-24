Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Guinness Six Nations - England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

Ben Youngs' achievements have been so great, Leicester and England team-mate Ellis Genge thinks they are worthy of a documentary.

Youngs is set to earn his 115th cap off the bench in Saturday's Six Nations game against Wales, surpassing the England men's record of 114 set by World Cup-winning prop Jason Leonard.

The scrum-half still has a way to go to reach the record of 137 set by women's world champion prop Rocky Clark, but that mark could be achievable if he continues until the next World Cup in 2023.

"He's incredible," Genge said of the 32-year-old on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"What a character. He just makes everyone feel at ease. He's done it all. He's done back-to-back World Cups, 2011, 2015 and 2019, and he's looking in good stead to make 2023.

"The mark he's left on the game is incredible. I'm struggling to find words to describe the guy in true fashion. They need to make a film about the guy."

We haven't quite found time to whip up a documentary, but we have compiled a list of things you might not know about Youngs.

From farm life, to his dyslexia diagnosis, to the opening - and subsequent closure - of his coffee shop, here is your comprehensive guide to the England scrum-half.

1. He grew up on a farm

Youngs grew up on his family's farm near Holt in Norfolk. He is the youngest of 28 cousins and spent a lot of his time outside, playing rugby or football on the beach with them most days during the summer.

2. His dad played rugby

As well as being a farmer, Youngs' father Nick also played as a scrum-half for Leicester and England.

3. Rugby was not his first sport

Youngs and his brother Tom took up football first, but did not enjoy it and later switched to rugby.

Ben Youngs played for England at Under-16, U18 and U20 level before making his senior debut aged 20

4. He is dyslexic

Youngs' love of rugby was enhanced by the fact it gave him a confidence he lacked in his school studies.

Speaking on the England Rugby Podcast external-link , the scrum-half said he was diagnosed with dyslexia aged nine.

"Having to stand up and read a passage was so out of my comfort zone - it was like the walls were closing in on me," he said.

"I had teachers that were patient and willing to invest in me. I was very fortunate. If you're not getting that then you need to go and ask for help. Don't be afraid to reach out."

5. His nickname is Lenny

In 2020, Youngs told Rugby World external-link the nickname Lenny was given to him by his cousins as a child.

"Benny became Lenny and it stuck," he said. "Everyone calls me that now."

6. He is the second-most capped men's scrum-half in the world

Only Australia's George Gregan has made more international appearances with 139.

7. He used to have a coffee shop

Youngs opened a coffee and doughnut bar at Welford Road with former Leicester player Tom Croft - a previous housemate and best man at Youngs' wedding. The shop closed because of a lack of crowds at the ground during Covid.

8. He made his England debut on the wing

Youngs' international career started in a surprising way as he had to make an appearance on the wing after Ugo Monye was injured during the Calcutta Cup draw against Scotland in March 2010.

A few months later, Youngs made his first start at scrum-half and celebrated in fashion with a try during a tight 21-20 win against Australia in Sydney.

9. He has played with his brother for club and country

Ben and Tom Youngs have played together for the Lions, Leicester and England

Youngs followed Tom to Leicester as a teenager and as well as playing together at the club, the pair combined at England and became the first siblings to start a British and Irish Lions Test together since 1989 on the 2013 tour of Australia.

10. He plays to bring his family joy through illness

Tom Youngs took indefinite leave from Leicester in October to look after his wife Tiffany, who was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2014 and recovered before falling ill again.

Ben Youngs has helped Leicester to the top of the Premiership table this season and says his motivation has been to bring some light to a dark time for his family.

"It has been a tough time and it continues to be a tough time," he told the Daily Mail in December. external-link

"My responsibility is to try and bring some joy. That's a pretty easy motivation for me."