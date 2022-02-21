Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Lowe produced his best performance for Ireland in November's win over New Zealand

Six Nations: Ireland v Italy Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Sunday, 27 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Ulster & follow live text updates on BBC Sport website & app

James Lowe and the uncapped Jimmy O'Brien have been called up to Ireland's Six Nations squad ahead of Sunday's game with Italy.

Having missed the Wales and France games through injury, Lowe returned in Leinster's United Rugby Championship win over Ospreys on Saturday.

Lowe's club-mate O'Brien, 25, has been handed his first call up by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

The 14 players released back to their provinces have also returned.

Connacht duo Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan, Leinster trio Ryan Baird, Cian Healy and Jordan Larmour, Munster's Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes and Dave Kilcoyne, and Ulster's Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Michael Lowry, Tom O'Toole, Nick Timoney, and Kieran Treadwell are all back in camp.

Lowe, who has nine caps, returns to Farrell's squad having impressed during the November Tests while O'Brien has been rewarded for his fine form with Leinster.

Ireland are hoping to bounce back against Italy after following their opening win over Wales with defeat by France in Paris.

Ireland squad

Forwards: Ryan Baird (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Gavin Coombes (Munster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Iain Henderson (Ulster) Rob Herring (Ulster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Peter O'Mahony (Munster), Tom O'Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Kieran Treadwell (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster).

Backs: Bundee Aki (Connacht), Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), Joey Carbery (Munster), Jack Carty (Connacht), Craig Casey (Munster), Andrew Conway (Munster), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), James Hume (Ulster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster), Michael Lowry (Ulster), Conor Murray (Munster), Jimmy O'Brien (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Johnny Sexton.