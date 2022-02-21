Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rodrigo Martinez made three appearances for Wasps before suffering an Achilles injury

Wasps prop Rodrigo Martinez has agreed a contract extension with the Premiership club for next season.

The Argentina international, 23, joined Wasps from Olimpia Lions in December.

He will not play again this season, however, after suffering an Achilles injury during the warm-up before their 30 January win over Saracens.

"We were very impressed by what we saw in training and matches in his short amount of time at the club so far," head coach Lee Blackett said.

Martinez made his Los Pumas debut last September and has won three caps.

"I have really enjoyed my short time at Wasps so far and I am very happy to commit my future to the club," he said.

"The players, coaches and backroom staff have been very welcoming to me since my arrival and hopefully I can repay them with some good performances in a Wasps shirt."