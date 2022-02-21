Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Forward Jonny Gray is one of five Scotland players dropping out the squad

Six Nations: Scotland v France Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland, listen on BBC Radio Scotland & follow live text updates on BBC Sport website & app

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has added six players to his Six Nations squad to take on France after a host of withdrawals.

Jonny Gray, Scott Cummings, Cameron Redpath and Rory Sutherland are injured while Javan Sebastian also drops out.

Uncapped Glasgow Warriors duo Ollie Smith and Kiran McDonald are drafted in, along with Simon Berghan, Oli Kebble, Marshall Sykes and James Lang.

Bath's Josh Bayliss is available after missing the England and Wales games.

British and Irish Lions prop Sutherland picked up a rib injury in the defeat in Wales while experienced second row Gray has an ankle injury and his fellow lock Scott Cummings has a knee problem.

Talented centre Redpath, who has only just returned to fitness and came on as a replacement in Cardiff, is missing again through injury

"This is a great opportunity for the new players to impress," Townsend said.

"There are often changes made to the squad throughout the championship and it is a challenge we are much better equipped to deal with given our current squad depth."

Townsend added the injured players' progress will be monitored before "the final two games", but forward Gray is set to miss the remainder of the tournament with an ankle injury.

The Exeter Chiefs lock was missing from his side's Premiership victory against Newcastle Falcons on Sunday.

Following the 15-14 win, the club's director of rugby Rob Baxter confirmed Gray's rehabilitation period is "likely to be the length of the Six Nations".

"There's some thought that the last Six Nations game might be within reach, but I think that's tough," Baxter said.

"He's had an injury-hit period over the last nine months or so and it [ankle] will get better in seven or eight weeks."

Scotland are fourth in the Six Nations table after an opening-weekend win against England was followed by defeat in Wales.

Townsend's men will seek to get back to winning ways on Saturday (14:15 GMT) when they welcome a France side who sit top after winning their first two fixtures to Murrayfield.

Scotland squad

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Simon Berghan (Glasgow Warriors), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Andy Christie (Saracens), Allan Dell (London Irish), Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors, Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Nick Haining (Edinburgh), Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh) Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warriors), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Kiran McDonald (Glasgow Warriors), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs), Marshall Sykes (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh).

Backs: Mark Bennett (Edinburgh), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby), Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs), Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), James Lang (Edinburgh), Rufus McLean (Glasgow Warriors), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Kyle Rowe (London Irish), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester Warriors), Ben Vellacott (Edinburgh), Ben White (London Irish).