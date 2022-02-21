Briggs was appointed as Ireland's assistant coach earlier this month having won 57 caps as a player

Former Ireland women's rugby captain Niamh Briggs believes the game will go professional in the near future.

Now assistant coach of Ireland, Briggs is excited by the way the game is growing.

"I think the game will go professional here 100%. That is the way that the game is going," Briggs told Sportsound Extra Time.

"How exciting is it for that generation to become a professional rugby player?"

She added: "The thing for us now is [to make sure] that we have a strong enough domestic game that can provide sustainability to that top-level internationally."

There are currently 10 women's All-Ireland League (AIL) teams in the domestic game with many of the Irish Sevens team being involved. Briggs claims more healthy competition will only help the domestic game.

"It is realistically a top four or bottom six spilt and those top four teams are close and it is incredibly competitive every time they play each other," she added.

"We need those 10 teams to become incredibly competitive against each other in order to drive competition and standards across the board.

"The game is definitely growing, we just need to remain patient for it to be sustainable in the long term."

The absence a youth set-up within women's club rugby meant Briggs, who went on to win 57 international caps, did not start playing until her early twenties - a common experience among her peers.

"I think the majority of clubs across the country have an underage system which is starting to build," she continued.

"That is where we are going to get sustainability from in the future.

"In order to have a sustainable future where it is functional and producing good players all the time we need to have a really strong pathway in place."

The timing of giving out professional contracts is another balancing act to ensure sustainability, Briggs believes.

"I don't see the point in throwing money to 30 players at the moment when at the end of that cycle when they retire if we don't have anything coming after it," she added.

"It is important that we continue to grow the game from the domestic game up."

'The start of a new era'

While impressed with the progress made by England and France - once again the top two favourites for the upcoming Six Nations - Briggs has warned against Ireland looking too far afield when searching for areas of improvement.

"It would be remissive of us to go looking at other countries and try and find ways of closing the gap on them. It is important that we close it from our end," she said.

Ireland start their campaign on 26 March against Wales looking to start a new era of Irish women's rugby after missing out on the World Cup

"We are very much in a rebuilding start of a new era whereas the other teams are preparing for a World Cup in September," she continued.

"There is definitely a shift in terms of where they are and where we are.

"With all the retirements you are going to have a bundle of new caps and getting them to play up to the intensity of international rugby irrelevant of the opposition is something which is going to be very important for us to be able to do that."

Hear the full interview with Niamh Briggs on Sportsound Extra Time from 18:05 on Monday, 21 February on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds.