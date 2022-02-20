Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Manu Tuilagi has won 46 caps for England

England centre Manu Tuilagi is in "immense" physical shape and ready to return for the crunch Six Nations encounter with Wales on Saturday, says assistant coach Anthony Seibold.

Tuilagi, 30, missed England's first two Championship games with a hamstring injury he picked up in November.

But after his comeback for Sale earlier this month, England are confident the centre is fit to face Wales.

"He will be ready to play if selected," said Seibold.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, he added: "He's had a really good build-up - I watched him play against Quins a few weeks ago and Sale have done a fantastic job to progress his rehab.

"He's had 80 minutes of rugby and a full week in camp. His body is in good condition and his body weight to power output is immense at the moment."

As has so often been the case over the past decade, Tuilagi's return can solve England's midfield conundrum, at least temporarily.

Head coach Eddie Jones selected Henry Slade alongside Elliot Daly in the opening-day defeat in Scotland, a skilful combination but one that lacked punch and physical presence.

Jones can now reunite Slade with Tuilagi, a pairing that worked to great effect in some of England's best wins on Jones' watch, such as away in Ireland in 2019 and the Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Australia later that year.

Seibold, who joined Jones' backroom team in September 2021, said Tuilagi's size and explosive power will give England additional options in attack and defence.

"The obvious attribute is that physical presence on both sides of the ball," he said.

"He creates momentum when he carries the ball in attack and defensively he is so good with his first contact.

"The only other thing to add to that is his decision-making as an edge defender is really good, he's got great game-awareness, so he adds so much to our group and he has so much experience."

Tuilagi joins a band of England reinforcements for the Wales game, with flanker Courtney Lawes available for selection after concussion and experienced lock Joe Launchbury also back in contention after a serious knee injury.

Like Wales, England have won one and lost one in this year's Championship and need another victory to keep alive their title hopes.

After a rousing atmosphere at BT Murrayfield in round one, it is set to be another big occasion at Twickenham, and Seibold is savouring the experience of being involved in one of the sport's biggest occasions.

"It's my first Six Nations experience, and I don't think people back home in Australia or the southern hemisphere realise how big the Six Nations tournament is," he added.

"I was State of Origin assistant coach with Queensland for a couple of years, and those are the most comparable rugby or rugby league games in Australia.

"The history of England versus Wales is incredible so it is fantastic to be a part of and I feel really privileged to be coaching in the environment."