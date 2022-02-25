Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lisa Neumann, who made her Wales debut in 2018, gave up her job as a clinical trials data manager to become a professional rugby player

Wales wing Lisa Neumann has left Sale Sharks to join fellow Allianz Premier 15s side Gloucester-Hartpury.

The 28-year-old from St Davids recently became one of the first 12 female players to sign a professional deal with the Welsh Rugby Union.

Neumann's move takes her closer to Wales' base near Cardiff.

The 22-times capped Wales wing will make her Gloucester-Hartpury debut at Loughborough University in the Premier 15s on Saturday, 26 February.