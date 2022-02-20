Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Faletau had been sidelined after suffering an ankle injury in the Lions' second-Test defeat against South Africa

Guinness Six Nations: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; Text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

Taulupe Faletau has been called into Wales' Six Nations squad for Saturday's game against England at Twickenham after recovering from injury.

The British and Irish Lions back rower played 80 minutes on Saturday in his second game back for Bath after seven months out injured.

After a heavy defeat by Ireland, Wales revived their title defence with victory over Scotland.

They face England away before hosting France and Italy.

Faletau made a try-scoring comeback when he played an hour against Wasps on 12 February and was on for the duration in Sunday's loss against Leicester.

"I feel I needed a couple of games, and I've had that," he said after a frustrating few months getting back to fitness.

"It was a rolling two weeks for a long time, then I would get to the end of that two weeks, I would run again and it would ping again. It was basically that for the whole time.

"I am just enjoying getting out there, whether it's Bath or Wales. Whatever it is, I just want to enjoy the games because seven months out wasn't fun."

Faletau's recall is a huge boost to Wales, who are currently without a host of big names including Alun Wyn Jones, George North, Ken Owens and Justin Tipuric.

Faletau made a try-scoring return for Bath in their match against Wasps

Faletau won the last of his 86 Wales caps almost a year ago but now has a chance of being involved at Twickenham, where Wales have not won in the Six Nations for 10 years.

He will leave Bath after six years at the end of the season and has signed for Cardiff Rugby.

Bath coach Neal Hatley has no doubt he is ready to return to the international stage.

"He is like a chameleon," he said. "You put him in a level up and he just blends in.

"He has that innate ability that, whatever the quality of the players he is playing with, he is the best player on the pitch and he has done that for ages."

Faletau has replaced Christ Tshiunza in the Wales squad after the Exeter player suffered a hamstring injury before the tournament kicked off.