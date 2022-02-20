Six Nations: Taulupe Faletau in Wales squad for England game

Taulupe Faletau
Faletau had been sidelined after suffering an ankle injury in the Lions' second-Test defeat against South Africa
Guinness Six Nations: England v Wales
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; Text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

Taulupe Faletau has been called into Wales' Six Nations squad for Saturday's game against England at Twickenham after recovering from injury.

The British and Irish Lions back rower played 80 minutes on Saturday in his second game back for Bath after seven months out injured.

After a heavy defeat by Ireland, Wales revived their title defence with victory over Scotland.

They face England away before hosting France and Italy.

Faletau made a try-scoring comeback when he played an hour against Wasps on 12 February and was on for the duration in Sunday's loss against Leicester.

"I feel I needed a couple of games, and I've had that," he said after a frustrating few months getting back to fitness.

"It was a rolling two weeks for a long time, then I would get to the end of that two weeks, I would run again and it would ping again. It was basically that for the whole time.

"I am just enjoying getting out there, whether it's Bath or Wales. Whatever it is, I just want to enjoy the games because seven months out wasn't fun."

Faletau's recall is a huge boost to Wales, who are currently without a host of big names including Alun Wyn Jones, George North, Ken Owens and Justin Tipuric.

Faletau
Faletau made a try-scoring return for Bath in their match against Wasps

Faletau won the last of his 86 Wales caps almost a year ago but now has a chance of being involved at Twickenham, where Wales have not won in the Six Nations for 10 years.

He will leave Bath after six years at the end of the season and has signed for Cardiff Rugby.

Bath coach Neal Hatley has no doubt he is ready to return to the international stage.

"He is like a chameleon," he said. "You put him in a level up and he just blends in.

"He has that innate ability that, whatever the quality of the players he is playing with, he is the best player on the pitch and he has done that for ages."

Faletau has replaced Christ Tshiunza in the Wales squad after the Exeter player suffered a hamstring injury before the tournament kicked off.

Wales Six Nations XV

Pick your starting XV for Wales' third Six Nations game against England

Comments

Join the conversation

45 comments

  • Comment posted by badwolf, today at 10:51

    as an English fan i wouldn't mind if he left his comeback another week

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 10:50

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 10:50

    I hate the way New Zealand play rugby......(wait for it)....They always have to make a big song and dance about it.
    (No you go away!)

  • Comment posted by Arfer55, today at 10:36

    We are a confidence team who have mastered winning the 6N whilst being average to poor. Wales by 8.

  • Comment posted by sirjonny, today at 10:34

    At his best Faletau is an exceptional player but there seems to be a recurring theme of rushing back to international rugby, be it Wales or the Lions at the expense of club rugby and recurring injuries. I just hope he has fully recovered and wish him well.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 10:28

    So do Wales fans think he'll start or on bench? I'd have him on bench rather than start. He lasted 80 for Bath but Int level another step up.

  • Comment posted by Na Fianna, today at 10:25

    England by 15.

    • Reply posted by Arfer55, today at 10:42

      Arfer55 replied:
      Ooof, really? Wales to win for me.

  • Comment posted by First name, today at 10:23

    Lost his pace and physical edge even when fit. Not sure this is the answer for Wales but who is at the moment?

  • Comment posted by giggy moon, today at 10:23

    Won't make any difference to the result. Why don't they call up Sam Warburton and Ryan Jones whilst they are at it? England will tear them to shreds.

    • Reply posted by Arfer55, today at 10:44

      Arfer55 replied:
      England haven't torn anyone to shreds for 3 years and even then, we beat them. Don't believe the hype. Jones doesn't care about the 6N.

  • Comment posted by flex, today at 10:22

    Not a huge fan of throwing guys straight back in, but he's the exception. Shown in the past that he can get back to a high level with little game time. Also, his all round game is something we've missed; the physically both sides of the ball, and definitely missed his link up play.
    Basham looks much better at 7, Moriarty added ballast against Scotland. Toss up between Wainwright/Morgan for bench.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 10:35

      SD replied:
      Except Moriarty best position is 8 as is Faletau. So who's on bench?

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 10:19

    Don’t agree with this from a Welsh perspective.

    Throwing players in to International intensity after they’ve been out for a while is asking for trouble.

    If he plays, I at least hope it’s from the bench.

    I see Tulagi is called in for Eng.

    It’s no wonder he’s been injured for most of his career when this is how they treat players.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 10:22

      SD replied:
      Jones has always seen Tuilagi as his main centre, rightly or wrongly. He's brilliant when fit, one of best in world but like Faletau more time out than in.

  • Comment posted by Bigbaddog, today at 10:19

    When the Welsh fans start singing, 'We've got Dan Biggar, We've got Dan Biggar' the English fans will be silent in terror

    • Reply posted by billyb19, today at 10:40

      billyb19 replied:
      Meanwhile.. in reality in a place called England...

  • Comment posted by Hopalongprop, today at 10:18

    Great to see Faletau back & will be needed. There was an interesting article by Alex Corbisiero on scrummaging & how Faletau's technique helps focus power of the whole. His partnership with Tipuric last year was excellent.

  • Comment posted by Scarletbehindenemylines, today at 10:15

    A back row of Moriarty, Faletau and Basham would be pretty tasty!

    • Reply posted by Pholmes, today at 10:32

      Pholmes replied:
      Is Basham defo in the squad? I can't seem to see him in there.

  • Comment posted by blakey92, today at 10:14

    Great 👍 news

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 10:12

    They must be desperate. At his peak he was a great player, really strong and skillful but last few years injury taken it's toll and a shadow of player he was.

    Hopefully from England point of view he plays.

    • Reply posted by CADDES, today at 10:19

      CADDES replied:
      Bit like Manu Tuilagi in a sense then...

  • Comment posted by Grumpy Phil, today at 10:12

    Great rugby brain, and good physical presence. Also a specialist 8, which we will need when the scrum goes backwards

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 10:10

    Good to see him back even as an England fan always enjoy watching him play great work ethic and leaves it all out there not sure he'll be enough for a Wales win though...fancy England by a couple of scores

    • Reply posted by flex, today at 10:25

      flex replied:
      As the home side I'd put England as favourites, but this fixture can always throw up some surprises.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 10:09

    Fake tau is a class act but who drops out? An abundance of good 7s and 8s have put their hands up. Hopefully wales will be able to reach into their reserves and put a performance together to challenge the much fancied, hot favourites playing at home in Wembley. Faletau will benefit from the runout before the big one against France.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 10:24

      SD replied:
      * Faletau.

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 10:07

    Toby is a class number 8 and wales will need all his skills on saturday.

    • Reply posted by First name, today at 10:26

      First name replied:
      Too slow and shys away from tackles these days or is that just for Bath

