Players from Worcester, Bristol and Jack Jeffery's club Evesham joined together on the pitch for a minute's applause on Friday

The twin brother of a rugby player who died after suffering serious injuries during a game has worn his sibling's shirt number to pay a special tribute.

Jack Jeffery, 27, died after being hurt while scoring a try for Evesham Rugby Club on 12 February.

His brother Charles wore Jack's number 11 jersey while playing for London Welsh Druids on Saturday.

He scored a try and two conversions as Welsh beat Hammersmith and Fulham seconds 19-12.

Both clubs paid tribute to Jack with a minute's applause prior to kick-off in the Middlesex Merit Table match - a gesture that was replicated by a number of clubs across the country at the weekend.

Premiership side Worcester Warriors held a minute's applause at Sixways Stadium before their game against Bristol Bears on Friday night.

Both teams were joined on the pitch by Jack's Evesham team-mates as the club retired the number 11 shirt he wore for them.

Jack's parents Glenn and Angi, brother Charles and sister Daisy were among those present at Sixways as guests of Worcester, whose stadium is just 15 miles from Evesham's ground.