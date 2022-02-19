Welsh club rugby results

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results, 19-20 February

Indigo Group Premiership

Aberavon P - P Llanelli

Bridgend 12 - 29 Cardiff

Ebbw Vale P - P Carmarthen Quins

Merthyr 36 - 43 Llandovery

RGC 29 - 14 Swansea

Admiral National Championship

Bargoed P - P Pontypool

Bedwas P - P Cardiff Met

Cross Keys P - P Beddau

Maesteg Quins P - P Ystalyfera

Neath P - P Tata Steel

Trebanos P - P Narberth

Ystrad Rhondda P - P Glamorgan Wanderers

WRU Plate

Round 1

Aberavon Quins 5 - 12 Kenfig Hill

Aberystwyth P - P Bonymaen

Gowerton P - P Llangennech

Newbridge P - P Mountain Ash

Newcastle Emlyn P - P Rhydyfelin

Penallta 36 - 12 Cowbridge

St Josephs P - P Brecon

Treorchy 27 - 20 Nant Conwy

WRU Bowl

Round 1

Aberavon Green Stars P - P Llandeilo

Chepstow P - P Abertysswg

Haverfordwest P - P Fairwater

Machynlleth P - P Bryncethin

RTB Ebbw Vale P - P Swansea Uplands

St Albans 3 - 27 Llanharan

St Clears P - P Tumble

Usk 29 - 10 Ynysowen

WRU Shield

Quarter finals

Crumlin P - P Holyhead

Pontardawe P - P Beaufort

Tonna 73 - 7 Hollybush

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Brynmawr P - P Bedlinog

Dowlais P - P Risca

Monmouth 10 - 24 Blaenavon

Senghenydd P - P Nelson

Division 1 East Central

Dinas Powys 12 - 0 Porth Harlequins

Rhiwbina 22 - 5 Cambrian Welfare

Division 1 North

Bro Ffestiniog P - P COBRA

Caernarfon P - P Bala

Llandudno P - P Pwllheli

Ruthin P - P Dolgellau

Division 1 West Central

Brynamman P - P Ammanford

Dunvant 28 - 24 Birchgrove

Skewen 25 - 10 Bridgend Athletic

Waunarlwydd P - P Glynneath

Division 1 West

Llanelli Wanderers 15 - 3 Crymych

Penclawdd 24 - 7 Pembroke

Whitland P - P Felinfoel

Division 2 East

Caerleon P - P Croesyceiliog

Caldicot 14 - 12 Abergavenny

Cwmbran P - P Blackwood

Newport HSOB P - P Talywain

Pill Harriers P - P Oakdale

Division 2 East Central

Caerphilly P - P Abercwmboi

Llanishen 75 - 14 Taffs Well

Llantwit Fardre P - P Llantrisant

Treharris P - P Gilfach Goch

Division 2 North

Abergele P - P Nant Conwy II

Colwyn Bay P - P Shotton Steel

Newtown P - P Rhyl & District

Welshpool P - P Bangor

Wrexham P - P Mold

Division 2 West Central

Builth Wells P - P Maesteg Celtic

Morriston P - P Bridgend Sports

Porthcawl P - P Seven Sisters

Resolven P - P Pyle

Ystradgynlais P - P Pencoed

Division 2 West

Fishguard P - P Loughor

Kidwelly P - P Burry Port

Milford Haven P - P Carmarthen Athletic

Nantgaredig 21 - 12 Tenby United

Pontyberem P - P Pontarddulais

Division 3 East A

Blaina P - P Abercarn

Garndiffaith P - P Abertillery B G

Machen P - P Tredegar Ironsides

Rhymney P - P Deri

Division 3 East Central A

Old Illtydians 0 - 0 Cardiff Quins

Pontyclun P - P Penygraig

Tylorstown P - P Penarth

Division 3 North

Llangefni II P - P Dinbych II

Rhosllanerchrugog 22 - 17 Pwllheli II

Wrexham II P - P Menai Bridge

Division 3 West Central A

Baglan 33 - 32 Cwmafan

Cwmgors P - P Abercrave

Nantymoel P - P Tonmawr

Vardre P - P Cwmllynfell

Division 3 West A

Lampeter Town P - P Aberaeron

Llangwm 6 - 12 Cardigan

Neyland 5 - 12 St Davids - Match abandoned - 57 mins

Tregaron 22 - 22 Llanybydder

Division 3 East B

Fleur De Lys P - P Bedwellty

Nantyglo P - P Blackwood Stars

Newport Saracens P - P Trinant

St Julians HSOB P - P New Tredegar

Whitehead P - P New Panteg

Division 3 East Central B

Gwernyfed P - P Llandaff

Hirwaun P - P Caerau Ely

Llandaff North P - P Cefn Coed

Old Penarthians P - P Wattstown

Treherbert P - P Tonyrefail

Division 3 West Central B

Briton Ferry P - P Cefn Cribwr

Glyncorrwg P - P Penlan

Neath Athletic 25 - 19 Maesteg

Pontrhydyfen 12 - 15 Glais

Division 3 West B

Bynea P - P Furnace United

Cefneithin P - P Amman United

Llangadog P - P Trimsaran

Penygroes P - P New Dock Stars

Division 3 East C

Pontllanfraith P - P West Mon

Rogerstone P - P Magor

Division 3 East Central C

Llandrindod Wells 12 - 43 Cardiff Saracens

Sully View 17 - 0 Cardiff Internationals

Tref y Clawdd P - P Brackla

Division 3 West Central C

Fall Bay P - P Pantyffynnon

Ogmore Vale P - P Cwmgwrach

Penybanc P - P Cwmtwrch

Pontyates P - P South Gower

Rhigos P - P Pontycymmer

Division 3 East D

Girling P - P Tredegar

Old Tyleryan 27 - 24 Cwmcarn United

Trefil P - P Abersychan

