Scotland to face Colombia for place at delayed 2021 World Cup
Scotland will face Colombia in Dubai on 25 February for the remaining place at this year's Rugby World Cup.
Colombia progressed with an 18-10 victory over Kazakhstan in the final qualification tournament.
Scotland went directly into the winner-takes-all match after Samoa and Hong Kong withdrew because of Covid-19 travel restrictions.
The 12-team World Cup, delayed from last year because of Covid, takes place in New Zealand in October.