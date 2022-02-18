Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Munster, who have won every game at Thomond Park this season, move up to third in the table

United Rugby Championship Munster (20) 34 Tries: Zebo 3, Wycherley Cons: Healy 4 Pen: Healy Edinburgh (10) 20 Tries: Moyona, Pyrgos Cons: Boffelli 2 Pens: Boffelli 2

Simon Zebo starred with a hat-trick of tries as Munster claimed a bonus-point United Rugby Championship win over Edinburgh at Thomond Park.

Converted tries from Fineen Wycherley and Zebo handed the Irish province a 20-10 lead at the break.

Zebo's second helped put the hosts 14 up before Henry Pyrgos crossed on 69 to give the Scots renewed hope.

But Zebo's third on 76 made sure of the result as Munster bounced back from last week's defeat by Glasgow.

Fly-half Ben Healy, who kicked 14 points, knocked over a fifth-minute penalty before Wycherley powered over from a Craig Casey pass to put Munster in control after 10 minutes.

Chris Cloete's second turnover penalty was turned into three points by Healy, but Edinburgh hit back in the 23rd minute when Ramiro Moyano crossed after fine work from returning Scotland pair Blair Kinghorn and captain Mark Bennett.

However, Munster regained the initiative before half time thanks to Zebo and when the 31-year-old wing notched his second, the Irish side were 18-10 ahead as Edinburgh lost Bennett to injury.

With the visitors looking to respond, Wycherley stole a line-out and then Dave Kilcoyne, on his 200th Munster appearance, forced a knock-on from Boan Venter.

And while replacement Pyrgos crossed for Edinburgh with just over 10 minutes remaining, Zebo capped a standout display with his third to snatch Munster's bonus point.

Munster: Haley, Nash, Farrell, Goggin, Zebo, Healy, Casey, Kilcoyne, Barron, Archer, Kleyn, Wycherley, O'Donoghue, Cloete, Coombes.

Replacements: Daly for Nash (71), Crowley for Healy (78), Cronin for Casey (78), Loughman for Kilcoyne (65), Scannell for Barron (55), Ryan for Archer (55), Kendellen for Kleyn (71).

Edinburgh: Immelman, Moyano, Bennett, Lang, Boffelli, Kinghorn, Bellacott, Venter, McBurney, Atalifo, Sykes, Young, Haining, Boyle, Muncaster.

Replacements: Savala for Moyano (78), Dean for Bennett (59), Pyrgos for Vellacott (65), Grahamslaw for Venter (72), Kunavula for Muncaster (60), Cherry for McBurney (60), Armstrong for Atalifo (59), Phillips for Young (66).