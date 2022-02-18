Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Elliot Dee is shown a red card during the game against Benetton

United Rugby Championship: Dragons v Ulster Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sunday, 20 February Time: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Wales South East FM & Digital, BBC Sport website & app, and BBC Radio Cymru 2. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 20 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand

Dragons hooker Elliot Dee has been cleared to resume playing after having his red card suspension reduced.

The Wales international was sent off for foul play as Dragons drew with Benetton in the United Rugby Championship in January.

His six-week ban was halved after his admission of guilt and previous good record, and by a further week for completing a World Rugby course.

Dee can now play for Dragons against Ulster on Sunday.

He had not been included in Wayne Pivac's Six Nations squad because of injury.