Dominic Barrow: Sale Sharks sign former Leicester Tigers and Newcastle Falcons lock
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Sale have signed former Leicester and Newcastle lock Dominic Barrow.
Barrow, 28, retired from rugby in 2020 to run a business but has returned to the game after impressing during a trial with the Sharks.
"I've gained a far greater sense of perspective since spending a bit of time away from rugby," Barrow told the club website.
"However, I have a burning desire to get back into the sport as I feel I have unfinished business."
Barrow was part of the England Under-20 side which won the 2013 Junior World Championship.
He had previously captained England's under-16 and under-18 teams, and joined Newcastle in 2013.
Barrow joined Leicester two years later and made more than 50 appearances for the Tigers before a brief spell at Northampton, where he was hampered by injury problems.
"I believe I'm capable of international honours but I haven't yet reached my potential," he added.
Sale have not revealed the length of Barrow's contract.