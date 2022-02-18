Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dominic Barrow quit rugby after a short stay at Northampton

Sale have signed former Leicester and Newcastle lock Dominic Barrow.

Barrow, 28, retired from rugby in 2020 to run a business but has returned to the game after impressing during a trial with the Sharks.

"I've gained a far greater sense of perspective since spending a bit of time away from rugby," Barrow told the club website. external-link

"However, I have a burning desire to get back into the sport as I feel I have unfinished business."

Barrow was part of the England Under-20 side which won the 2013 Junior World Championship.

He had previously captained England's under-16 and under-18 teams, and joined Newcastle in 2013.

Barrow joined Leicester two years later and made more than 50 appearances for the Tigers before a brief spell at Northampton, where he was hampered by injury problems.

"I believe I'm capable of international honours but I haven't yet reached my potential," he added.

Sale have not revealed the length of Barrow's contract.