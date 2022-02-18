Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

John Mitchell was All Blacks head coach between 2001 and 2003

Wasps attack coach John Mitchell is to join the Japan coaching set up in preparation for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

The 57-year-old New Zealander will start work as defence coach with Japan in May and will combine that with his coaching duties for Wasps.

Ex-All Blacks head coach Mitchell served as England defence coach from 2018 until 2021 before joining Wasps.

He has also coached the United States national team and Sale Sharks.

"This is a great opportunity to add value to Japan winning Test matches through them loving their defence and understanding how it plays a critical part in the way we want to attack," Mitchell, who also had a three-year spell under Sir Clive Woodward as England forwards coach, told the club website. external-link

"I would like to thank [head coach] Lee [Blackett] and the club for their co-operation in allowing me to combine this role with the work I'm already doing at Wasps."

The World Cup begins in France in September with Japan drawn in the same pool as England and Argentina.