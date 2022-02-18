Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Johnny Sexton missed the France match with a hamstring injury

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says captain Johnny Sexton is "all good" to return to Six Nations action against Italy on 27 February.

However hooker Ronan Kelleher has been ruled out of the remained of the tournament with a shoulder injury.

Sexton missed Saturday's defeat by France after picking up a hamstring injury in training.

"He's worked through the end stages of rehab and we expect him to be fully fit next week," said Farrell on Sexton.

Despite being available to face the Italians, Farrell refused to be drawn on whether Sexton or Joey Carbery, who deputised for the 36-year-old in the 30-24 defeat in Paris., would start in Dublin.

"We'll see. It's not for me now - nor would you expect me to - to say who is going to start and who is not," said Farrell.

"We'll leave that to see how things unfold.

"But the experience was great for Joey. He's put a few of those bits we talked about on to the (training) field today, so it stands him in good stead to push on with his career."

Kelleher ruled out of Six Nations

Kelleher, 24, was forced off in the first half of Ireland's defeat in Paris.

In the last year, he has established himself as his country's first choice hooker, starting the last seven games.

The injury could open the door for Dan Sheehan, who replaced his Leinster team-mate in France, to make his first international start against Italy.

The experienced Rob Herring and Connacht's Dave Heffernan are Andy Farrell's other options in the middle of the front row.

Ulster's Herring was not considered for selection for Ireland's opening two games of this year's championship due to a calf injury, but will return to the squad as part of a 23-man mini-camp this weekend.

Kelleher has started Ireland's last seven matches

The loss of Kelleher is a blow for Farrell, who had selected the same all-Leinster front row of Andrew Porter, Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong for the last five matches.

"It's disappointing for Ronan and for us," said Farrell. "Ronan's kicked off his international career with a bang and the more experience he keeps getting at this level, the better he's going to keep on becoming.

"But injuries are part of our sport and how Ronan deals with that as a young professional is going to help him down the track as well.

"Obviously him being out of the Six Nations will give other lads an opportunity to step forward.

"Dan's doing really well, it was a fantastic occasion and learning experience for him going to Paris and playing so long there. It's a competitive position and that's exactly what we want."

Ireland will hope to return to winning ways a week on Sunday when they host Italy in Dublin having had their nine-game winning streak ended in the ferocious contest against France.