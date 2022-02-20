Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Scott Williams scores the Triple Crown winning try at Twickenham in 2012

Magical match-winning moments for Wales players at Twickenham are few and far between.

Those exploits that spring to mind are JPR Williams, Barry John, Phil Bennett and Ray 'Chico' Hopkins in the 1970s, Adrian Hadley's two tries in 1988 and Mike Phillips and James Hook inspiring a famous fightback 20 years later.

Who can forget Dan Biggar's match-winning penalty in the 2015 World Cup epic encounter?

Scarlets centre Scott Williams was only 21 when he wrote his name in Welsh rugby folklore with his Triple Crown winning try against England on February 25, 2012.

His inspirational intervention a decade ago orchestrated Wales' last Six Nations victory at Twickenham, a streak Wayne Picac's side are aiming to break next weekend.

"It's surreal that it's been 10 years, I remember like it was yesterday," Williams told Clwb Rygbi on S4C.

"The try felt like it happened within a split second. At the time I was young, I was just loving playing for Wales. It was a special day to win the Triple Crown."

What was at stake

After reaching the 2011 World Cup semi-finals, Wales had travelled to Twickenham searching for the Triple Crown following a superb victory in Dublin against Ireland and a comfortable home win over Scotland.

England, led by then caretaker coach Stuart Lancaster who had taken over from Martin Johnson following the World Cup, had opened their campaign with unconvincing away victories against Scotland and Italy.

It was a cagey first half, most notable for Sam Warburton's try-saving tackle on Manu Tuilagi, which required extraordinary courage and technique from the Wales captain.

Owen Farrell and Leigh Halfpenny kicked four penalties each as the scores were locked at 12-12 going into the final exchanges.

Scott Williams with the Triple Crown

The magical moment

Enter Great Scott as Williams was about to announce his name on the big stage.

Williams had made his international debut in 2011 against the Barbarians as a replacement for Gavin Henson, before being picked for the World Cup in New Zealand where he scored four tries, including a hat-trick against Namibia.

This was the pressure cooker of the Six Nations, though, as Williams replaced the injured Jamie Roberts at half-time.

It was an inauspicious start as the new man squandered a try-scoring chance by ignoring an overlap.

Time to make amends as the crucial moment arrived. England spread the ball through Ben Youngs, Chris Robshaw and then to the huge frame of Courtney Lawes.

With Warburton making the tackle low and Ian Evans arriving to help, Williams suddenly saw his chance to rip the ball from Lawes' grasp.

The ball came out as the England replacement appeared to concentrate on Warburton making the tackle and was caught by surprise by the steal from Williams.

That was the first bit done. Williams was now left galloping towards the England line, and as the home defenders converged on him, he chose to put a grubber kick ahead.

Now it was a foot race but nobody was covering the back field for England. Tom Croft tried his best to cover the ground but was left flailing as the ball just popped up obligingly into Williams' hands.

The centre gleefully collected it and gave his version of a swallow dive over the line before being mobbed by his team-mates.

"It's hard to describe the try because it was just instinct," added Williams.

"Firstly I managed to rip the ball and then I saw the space behind and went for it. It was special."

There were still some defensive heroics with Halfpenny and Jonathan Davies, helped by George North, stopping England wing David Strettle from scoring late on.

"Every time somebody asks me about the try I have to mention Leigh and Jon's tackle in the corner at the end which helped us win the game," said Williams.

"If that had not happened, nobody would have remembered my try as they do now."

Ultimately, Williams sealed the Triple Crown with his moment of magic as Wales earned another victory away against England for Warren Gatland following the 2008 success in his first game in charge.

The 2012 success remains the only occasion Wales have clinched a Triple Crown at Twickenham.

Williams admits that Twickenham trip was not the highlight of his career.

"It was one of the special moments so far but probably the highlight was winning the league with the Scarlets (in 2017)," said Williams.

"Winning the Triple Crown and Grand Slams are special but to win something with the boys you spend every day with, you know how hard they work and the effort they put in - that was special."

Jonathan Davies, Scott Williams, Mike Phillips, Alex Cuthbert and George North celebrate Triple Crown success

Unfinished business

After Williams had helped deliver a 20th Triple Crown for his country, Wales finished the Six Nations in style with a second Grand Slam under Gatland in four years.

Despite his Twickenham heroics, Williams found himself once again consigned to the bench for the final two matches of the campaign and came onto the field against France to help guide Wales to the Six Nations clean sweep.

Williams has gone onto to play 58 internationals for Wales, including starting in the World Cup 2015 pool win over England at Twickenham before being forced off with a serious knee injury.

His last cap came against Ireland in August 2019 before missing out on selection for the World Cup in Japan.

Williams has been beset by injuries over the last few years but following his return to Scarlets from Ospreys, he is back close to his best.

The 31-year-old has rekindled his form and fitness and was called into the 2021 autumn internationals squad, although he was not used.

With Jonathan Davies, Willis Halaholo, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin and Josh Adams centre options in the current squad and Johnny Williams and George North having figured in Pivac's midfield selections in the last two years, Williams has a job to add to his international tally.

He has not given up hope.

"I definitely still have that hunger to represent Wales," he added.

"That's why I started playing rugby to play for my country and I still have the ambition to do that.

"I am still working hard and I know there are a lot of work-ons, so just putting in the effort and hopefully if the chance comes, then I will be ready.

"I am more competitive than ever with the standards I expect of myself. At 31, I am not coming to the end of my career yet and have plenty left."

For now, Williams will be hoping Wales can end a decade of Six Nations failure at Twickenham on 26 February.

"It will be tough but we have a good chance of winning because there are a lot of boys in the squad who have been to Twickenham and know what it takes," he added.

"Everybody has written off Wales a little bit but if they carry on where they left off against Scotland and improve on a few areas, they have a good chance."