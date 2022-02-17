Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Liam Williams won his 76th Wales cap in the win over Scotland

Wales full-back Liam Williams says he will not dwell on social media criticism over his move from Scarlets to Cardiff.

Williams will move ahead of the 2022-23 season after only four appearances since returning to Llanelli in 2020.

The 30-year-old's second spell has been beset by injuries, international rugby, the pandemic and a sending-off against Cardiff in January 2021.

"You always get these internet trolls who sit behind a keyboard," he said.

"I wouldn't say I'm disappointed about it, you always get these.

"I was there for six years before I left the first time and over the past two years not much rugby has been played.

"I'm still with the Scarlets until the end of the season and I'll give 100 per cent down there.

"What can you say? I'll do my best until the end of the season."

Williams made over 100 appearances in his first spell with Scarlets between 2011 and 2017 before joining Saracens.

The British and Irish Lion was part of the Wales team which beat Scotland 20-17 in the Six Nations last weekend, which followed a heavy defeat away to Ireland in their opening game.

Wayne Pivac's side next face England away on 26 February.

"I actually quite like heading up to London and playing at Twickenham," Williams added.

"I know the crowd gets on your back, but obviously that's part and parcel of home and away games.

"I've had a good couple of games there and a couple of good wins too. For me personally, I don't get intimidated by any stadium.

"I try and get energy from that and the boos and when you're driving in, the guys flicking the v's at you and all that.

"I try and get some energy from that and take it onto the pitch."