Harlequins prop Will Collier says it takes "leaders" to remove homophobia from rugby

Players would feel "more comfortable" coming out today at Harlequins, according to prop Will Collier.

The Premiership side compete in their third annual Pride fixture this weekend and are the only club in English professional rugby union to have started an LGBTQ+ fans' group.

No current professional players have come out in this country, though former Wales international Gareth Thomas did so in 2009.

Collier, who has two England caps, says he has noticed a big change in attitudes during his time playing professionally and believes events like the Pride matches have helped break down barriers between the sport and gender and sexuality.

Harlequins are hosting their third annual Pride match, to coincide with LGBT History Month

"It's called Pride because the players are really proud that Quins are leading the way in this and it's really important for us to feel that we're part of something bigger," the 30-year-old said.

"It's not just the rugby, it's the club and the community and everyone involved in that.

"I think other players and other clubs and people affiliated to them, I think they do look up to the way we [Harlequins] go about doing it.

"If someone younger decides they do want to come out they would be much more comfortable doing that now, I believe."

Harlequins' annual Pride fixture, which this year sees them host Wasps, was launched to coincide with LGBT History Month, which takes place in February, and to promote the community.

Amy Cokayne with Will Collier, right, and Nicholas Hackett-Peacock

Quins' home ground the Twickenham Stoop will be a sea of colour as players are introduced to the pitch with rainbow flags.

While all 20 of the Premier League's football clubs have LGBTQ+ supporters' groups, Quins Pride, which was launched last year and has more than 50 members, is the first of its kind in professional rugby in this country.

Nicholas Hackett-Peacock, a founding member of the group, said people can expect a carnival atmosphere.

"It's very inclusive. With the Pride flags it turns it into a very colourful affair," he said.

"And that's what it's about - being visible, having fun and having that awareness of how you can support those around you."

The group will have a stall outside the ground and Nicholas, 39, said those interested in signing up could do so there.

Nicholas, who was 17 when he first came out as gay, proposed to his husband, Chris, at half-time when Quins beat Wasps 20-13 at Twickenham in December 2018, in front of both their families.

Nicholas Hackett-Peacock (right) proposed to his husband Chris at Harlequins v Wasps at Twickenham in 2018

"It was a hugely positive event," he said.

"The support was great, especially as fans from both sides were congratulating us and offering to buy us drinks."

Amy Cokayne, who plays as a hooker for Harlequins Women and has 57 caps for England, believes this inclusivity is a vital part of the identity of the club and the sport.

Cokayne, 25, and her team-mates face Sale in their Pride fixture at the Stoop on Sunday.

"The fans are a huge part of who we are. We want to make it clear and involve everyone. We're one big family so it's really an opportunity to show our support," she said.

"We want to be the club that is always pushing the envelope."

Harlequins women go into their match against Sale third in the Premier 15s table on 45 points.

The men's side, meanwhile, sit fourth in the Premiership, just one point ahead of Saturday's opponents Wasps, having lost their past three matches.

Collier looks back on the club's previous Pride matches fondly and is anticipating a lively atmosphere.

"It's brilliant. As time has gone on and the more we do it, the more significant it becomes to the players, the fans, everyone affiliated with the club and everyone watching rugby, which is really important," he said.