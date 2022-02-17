Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Olly Hartley scored a try on his Wasps debut in the Premiership Cup against Newcastle Falcons in November 2021

Wasps have handed promising teenager Olly Hartley a "long-term" contract and promoted him to their first-team squad for next season.

The 19-year-old centre has scored two tries in his first two appearances for Wasps in the Premiership Cup against Newcastle Falcons and Leicester Tigers.

He was named in this year's England Under-20 elite player squad and played on loan at Championship side Ampthill.

"Olly is a player with huge potential," said Wasps academy chief external-link Kevin Harman.

"He has grown immensely during his game time with Ampthill in the Championship this season, where he has shown that he is more than capable of stepping up to play Premiership rugby."

Wasps have not specified the length of Hartley's new deal but described it as a "long-term extension".