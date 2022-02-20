Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Newcastle skipper Callum Chick was shown a red card after 25 minutes for a dangerous tackle on Exeter full-back Josh Hodge

Gallagher Premiership Newcastle (7) 14 Tries: Haydon-Wood, McGuigan Cons: Haydon-Wood 2 Exeter (7) 15 Tries: Schickerling, Innard Con: J Simmonds Pens: J Simmonds

Joe Simmonds slotted a penalty with four minutes remaining to give Exeter a narrow win over 14-man Newcastle.

Falcons fly-half Will Haydon-Wood intercepted a pass to open the scoring after 23 minutes before Callum Chick was red-carded for a high tackle.

Close-range tries from Patrick Schickerling and Jack Innard either side of half-time put Exeter 12-7 up.

Newcastle regained the lead through George McGuigan's barnstorming run before Simmonds snatched victory.

Newcastle: Brown; Penny, Wacokecoke, Orlando, Earle; Haydon-Wood, Nordli-Kelemeti; Brocklebank, McGuigan, Davison, Peterson, Robinson, Basham, Collett, Chick (capt).

Replacements: Blamire, Cade, Tampin, Farrar, Montgomery, Hodgson, Burrell, Radwan.

Red card: Chick (24 mins).

Exeter: Hodge; Woodburn, Whitten, Hendrickson, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds (capt), Maunder; Hepburn, Innard, Schickerling, Kirsten, Jenkins, S Skinner, Armand, Capstick.

Replacements: Yeandle, Moon, Street, Pearson, Grondona, Maunder, H Skinner, Cordero.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (RFU).