Premiership: Newcastle Falcons 14-15 Exeter Chiefs - Joe Simmonds snatches win with late penalty
|Gallagher Premiership
|Newcastle (7) 14
|Tries: Haydon-Wood, McGuigan Cons: Haydon-Wood 2
|Exeter (7) 15
|Tries: Schickerling, Innard Con: J Simmonds Pens: J Simmonds
Joe Simmonds slotted a penalty with four minutes remaining to give Exeter a narrow win over 14-man Newcastle.
Falcons fly-half Will Haydon-Wood intercepted a pass to open the scoring after 23 minutes before Callum Chick was red-carded for a high tackle.
Close-range tries from Patrick Schickerling and Jack Innard either side of half-time put Exeter 12-7 up.
Newcastle regained the lead through George McGuigan's barnstorming run before Simmonds snatched victory.
More to follow.
Newcastle: Brown; Penny, Wacokecoke, Orlando, Earle; Haydon-Wood, Nordli-Kelemeti; Brocklebank, McGuigan, Davison, Peterson, Robinson, Basham, Collett, Chick (capt).
Replacements: Blamire, Cade, Tampin, Farrar, Montgomery, Hodgson, Burrell, Radwan.
Red card: Chick (24 mins).
Exeter: Hodge; Woodburn, Whitten, Hendrickson, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds (capt), Maunder; Hepburn, Innard, Schickerling, Kirsten, Jenkins, S Skinner, Armand, Capstick.
Replacements: Yeandle, Moon, Street, Pearson, Grondona, Maunder, H Skinner, Cordero.
Referee: Christophe Ridley (RFU).
