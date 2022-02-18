Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rohan Janse van Rensburg returns to the Sale Sharks team in place of Manu Tuilagi, who has joined up with England

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 19 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

England scrum-half Raffi Quirke is back in the Sale Sharks team as one of three changes for their visit to Northampton Saints.

Centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg replaces Manu Tuilagi, who has joined up with the England squad, while second row Jean Pierre du Preez also comes in.

Northampton make five alterations from the side that lost the East Midlands derby to Leicester Tigers.

Matt Proctor is back in at centre, but there are four changes in the pack.

Sale head to Franklin's Gardens seeking a fourth straight Premiership win against a Northampton side they beat 30-6 at home in November.

Tuilagi was called up by Eddie Jones ahead of England's Six Nations meeting with Wales at Twickenham next Saturday, so Janse van Rensburg returns at outside centre with Rob du Preez moving to inside centre.

Quirke starts at number nine after coming off the bench in the 36-12 win over Worcester last Saturday with South Africa international Faf de Klerk dropping down to the replacements' bench.

With Lood de Jager injured, du Preez takes his place in the second row.

Alex Sanderson's team are ninth, two places but only one point behind opponents Northampton.

Saints' director of rugby Chris Boyd has changed a third of his team from the one that lost 35-20 to the Premiership leaders at Welford Road last Friday with Proctor returning at centre alongside captain Fraser Dingwall as Rory Hutchinson switches to full-back.

But there are two new props in Emmanuel Iyogun, making his first Premiership start of the season at loose-head and Ehren Painter at tight-head.

Brandon Nansen comes in to the second row, while Karl Wilkins replaces injured captain Tom Wood in the back row.

Amongst the replacements, Piers Francis returns from injury and scrum-half Frank Lomani is named in the matchday 23 for the first time in 2022.

Northampton: Hutchinson, Sleightholme, Proctor, Dingwall (c), Skosan, Furbank, Mitchell; Iyogun, Matavesi, Painter, Ribbans, Nansen, Wilkins, Harrison, Augustus.

Replacements: Haywood, Waller, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Coles, Lomani, J Grayson, Francis

Sale: S James, Roebuck, R du Preez, R Janse van Rensburg, Reed, MacGinty, Quirke; Harrison, Langdon, Oosthuizen, Wiese, JP du Preez, JL du Preez, Ross (c), D du Preez.

Replacements: Taylor, McIntyre, Jones, Barrow, Nield, de Klerk, Doherty, McGuigan.

Referee: Tom Foley (RFU).