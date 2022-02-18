Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

London Irish and Saracens have faced off three times so far this season, winning one match each and drawing once

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Irish make four changes to the team that beat Bristol Bears in a thriller at Ashton Gate last week for the Premiership visit of Saracens.

Kyle Rowe, Curtis Rona, Ollie Hassell-Collins and Marcel van der Merwe come into the side for the Exiles.

Saracens make two changes to the side who beat Harlequins, welcoming back Nick Isiekwe from international duty to the second row.

Sarries also recall Alex Lewington to the left wing.

Irish are eighth in the Premiership table but just three points off Harlequins in fourth, while Saracens are second.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides this season, with each team winning once as well as playing out a 34-34 draw in November.

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney:

"This weekend will be the fourth time that we have come up against Saracens this season.

"So far, every match against them has been a really tough encounter, and we expect the same come 3pm on Saturday.

"We are looking forward to getting back to the Brentford Community Stadium after back-to-back Friday night away trips."

Saracens head coach Joe Shaw told BBC Radio London:

"All the Premiership matches these days are ferocious when you watch from the outside so we've looked after the lads this week with a short turnaround and the nature of the conditions we faced against Harlequins.

"We're all hugely looking forward to this fixture as it should be another terrific contest.

"The group over the past few weeks, their attitude towards everything has gone in the right direction. We've had a full squad effort to get the sort of results we've achieved at the set piece.

"Irish are impressive individually so we know we're going to be in for a real challenge and they're well-coached. It's going to be an exciting contest."

London Irish: Stokes; Rowe, Rona, van Rensburg, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Phipps (c); Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Van der Merwe; Simmons, Coleman, Cracknell, Gonzalez; O'Brien

Replacements: Cornish, Gigena, Hoskins, Nott, Tuisue, White, Hepetema, Cinti

Saracens: Goode; Segun, Lozowski, Morris, Lewington; Manu Vunipola, Van Zyle; Mako Vunipola (c), Woolstencroft, Koch; Isiekwe, Swinson, McFarland, Earl; B Vunipola

Replacements: Pifeleti, Mawi, Wainwright, Christie, Wray, De Haas, Tompkins, Maitland

Referee: Hamish Smales (RFU).