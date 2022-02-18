Wasps and England flanker Jack Willis, who underwent knee surgery in March 2021, has spent 12 months out

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 19 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Premiership champions Harlequins have prop Joe Marler back from England duty as they entertain Wasps looking to end a run of three straight defeats.

Fly-half Will Edwards and outside centre Huw Jones come into the starting XV, while club captain Stephan Lewies is at blindside flanker, his first start since returning from injury.

Fit-again England flanker Jack Willis is on the bench for Wasps.

He is in line for a first appearance since his knee injury in February 2021.

Willis was stretchered off with a medial collateral ligament injury in his left knee in England's win over Italy at Twickenham a year ago.

Wasps also have his brother Tom Willis back at number eight following a concussion injury, but skipper Joe Launchbury and Alfie Barbeary are away at England's training camp and Brad Shields (rib) is out.

Jacob Umaga returns at full-back, while former Worcester centre Ryan Mills is also in for his first Wasps start since September 2020, after coming off the bench to provide two try-scoring passes in last week's win over Bath.

Wasps have moved up to fifth, just a point and a place off Quins, who have lost their last three to bottom club Bath, Sale and then last week at Saracens.

Harlequins senior coach Tabai Matson told BBC Radio London:

"This is the toughest competition in the world because of how close everyone is. There will be times in the season where you lose momentum and clearly we have. There's some games in there that we certainly rue not getting any points from.

"Even one point from Saracens last week would've been really important in the big picture but when you lose three in a row, there's some intensity around getting a win.

"Of course it's a cliche, but we want to play better and the reason we've lost the last three is we haven't been at our best for long enough or in critical parts of the game to get a result.

"That's the big thing when you take a step back from it all, we're the masters of our own demise and that means we know where we've got to put it right."

Wasps boss Lee Blackett told BBC CWR:

"I don't think Brad Shields' rib injury will be quite as severe as Mala Fekitoa's but it will probably be a couple of weeks.

''We've prepared without our England guys. You like to think they will be pushing themselves back into the mix. Both of them are getting more and more game time.

"Harlequins will be missing a couple as well. We're fairly similar for that, but both have got really good squads out at the moment."

Harlequins: Green; Beard, Jones, Esterhuizen, Murley; Edwards, Care; Marler, Walker, Collier, Symons, Tizard, Lewies (capt), Wallace, White.

Replacements: Riley, Kerrod, Louw, Lawday, Chisholm, Gjaltema, Allan, Lynagh.

Wasps: Umaga; Odogwu, Spink, Mills, Bassett; Atkinson, Robson (capt); West, Cruse, Alo, Gaskell, Stooke, Fifita, Morris, T Willis.

Replacements: Oghre, Hislop Toomaga-Allen, Carr, J Willis, Porter, Gopperth, Watson.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys (RFU).