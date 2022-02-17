Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Friday, 18 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Duhan van der Merwe (right) started for Scotland in their defeat by Wales in the Six Nations

Winger Duhan van der Merwe returns from Scotland duty for Worcester, one of four changes as they face Bristol at home in the Premiership.

Joe Batley, Matt Kvesic and Sione Vailanu come in to form a new-look back row.

Bristol have Wales fly-half Callum Sheedy back in their starting XV after he was released from the Six Nations squad, one of six changes to the team.

Theo Strang gets his first Premiership start at scrum-half for the visitors.

Worcester are two places and six points below Bristol in the table in 12th as it stands, having also played one match more.

The Warriors have lost their past five league matches, while Bristol lost to London Irish last week. The Bears have only won once on the road in the Premiership this season, against Irish on 30 October.

Van der Merwe has started both of Scotland's Six Nations matches so far in the win over England and loss to Wales, and will line up for his ninth league start this season.

With Sam Lewis, Tom Dodd, Kyle Hatherell, Ted Hill and Rory Sutherland all unavailable with injury, Worcester boss Steve Diamond has rung the changes in the front row following the loss to Sale Sharks.

Bristol are similarly blighted by injury, particularly at number nine, with Strang getting his league debut and loan signing Toby Venner, who joined this week, on the bench.

Jack Bates starts on the wing, while prop Jake Kerr, lock Ed Holmes and flanker Dan Thomas also come in.

Worcester: Shillcock, Humphreys, Hearle, Beck (c), Van der Merwe, Smith, Simpson; McCallum, Annett, Judge, Garvey, G Kitchener, Batley, Kvesic, Vailanu.

Replacements: Miller, Waller, Tyack, A Kitchener, Clegg, Chudley, Searle, Atkinson.

Bristol: Lloyd, Bates, Radradra, O'Conor, Leiua, Sheedy, Strang; Y. Thomas, Kerr, Lahiff, Holmes, Vui, Luatua (c), D. Thomas, Harding.

Replacements: Thacker, Woolmore, Challenger, Joyce, Jeffries, Venner, Frisch, Purdy.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU).