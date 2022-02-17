Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Willis Halaholo has nine caps for Wales after qualifying via residency rules

Wales centre Willis Halaholo will not be released back to Cardiff Rugby as planned after suffering an eye injury.

The 31-year-old had been one of six Wales squad players who were to rejoin their regions for this weekend's games in the United Rugby Championship.

A Welsh Rugby Union statement said Halaholo sustained a laceration to an eyelid in training on Tuesday and will remain in camp for monitoring.

He is yet to play in this year's Six Nations tournament because of injury.

A hamstring issue prevented him facing Ireland and Scotland in Wales' Six Nations games to date.

Cardiff forwards Rhys Carre and James Ratti have been made available for their regions' game against Zebre on Friday.

Ospreys will have fly-half Gareth Anscombe for Saturday's trip to Leinster, while scrum-half Kieran Hardy returns to Scarlets for their match against Connacht.

Hooker Bradley Roberts is available for Ulster at Dragons on Sunday.

In addition to those released to the Welsh regions, the England-based players in Wales' squad must be available to their clubs at the weekend.

Captain Dan Biggar could face Sale Sharks for Northampton on Saturday, his Wales fly-half rival Callum Sheedy may be involved for Bristol at Worcester on Friday and Nick Tompkins' Saracens are at London Irish on Saturday.

Wing Louis Rees-Zammit, however, can rest as Gloucester are not in action.