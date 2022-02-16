Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Rhodri Jones joined Ospreys from Scarlets in 2016 having made his Wales debut in 2012

Wales prop Rhodri Jones will join Dragons from Ospreys on a "long-term" deal ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The 30-year-old joins Ulster's Wales hooker Bradley Roberts and Irish fly-half JJ Hanrahan in heading to the south east Wales team for next season.

Dragons boss Dean Ryan highlighted Jones' continued Wales' ambitions.

"Rhodri is an international-class player who is keen to really produce for us and get back in the Wales reckoning," said Ryan.

Fellow Osprey Gareth Thomas is in the current Six Nations squad, from which Jones was omitted.

"I'm looking forward to the new challenge. I've spoken to Dean, got on well with him and I'm excited about joining up," said Jones.

He added: "I'm now fully focused on Ospreys and the rest of this season. I want to finish on a high before making the move to Rodney Parade next season."

Dragons have not specified the length of Jones' contract.